Woodward County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning after Columbus Day at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider action on a resolution for approving a division of firefighting services sales tax.
An application for public permit from Northwestern Electric Cooperative for a power line in District 2 Section 25 T20N R18W is on the agenda.
A public hearing for change of zoning classification from Mitt Gas LLC to be rezoned from A-1 Agricultural to I-2 Industrial for a tract of land in Section 8 T22N R20W adjoining a 4.7373 acre tract that has already been rezoned will be considered. This is an additional four tracts, approximately 13.3 acres. After the hearing, the board will consider action on the rezoning.
Commissioners will consider applications for public permits from E-On for overhead transmission lines through several sections in Districts 1 and 3 for the Boiling Springs Wind Farm.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) by Wesley Lavong and Ameen Harvin on a tract of land in NE4 SE4 Section 15 T21N R20W.
A revised Sac & Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center contract for the fiscal year 2019/2020 will be considered.
