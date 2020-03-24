Update March 23, 2020 | 10:00AM
Statewide:
Issued statewide Executive Order advising Oklahomans to:
Stay home and avoid groups of 10 or more people
Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts. Instead use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options
Avoid discretionary travel, gyms, social visits, and shopping trips
Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities
Activated the Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute where 19 members of the Guard have been mobilized to observe COVID-19 developments and be ready to take any necessary actions requested by the governor to help communities and hospitals.
Formed the Governor’s Solution Task Force to provide comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 pandemic, from forward planning for statewide hospital capacity to innovation strategizing for economic impact.
COVID-19 testing:
Filed an executive order on March 22 to allow the labs at Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma (OU) to perform COVID-19 testing, which will increase State testing capacity 10x once the labs are fully online with resources.
Directed Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to open 4 satellite locations to conduct testing of Oklahomans with symptoms of COVID-19, with locations in Oklahoma, Tulsa, Kay, Carter and Pittsburg Counties.
Entered into a public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratories of Oklahoma (DLO) as of March 20 to expand State’s capacity to deliver COVID-19 testing results.
Implemented statewide reporting requirements to collect and create transparent data of hospitals’ bed capacity, equipment supplies, and COVID-19 testing capacity. Data will be published regularly in the coming days through the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
Public Health:
Transformed the State’s 2-1-1 hotline into a tool for Oklahomans to call and receive screening public health support for COVID-19.
Suspended several regulations on telemedicine to ease capabilities for Oklahomans to receive medical support from a doctor without leaving home.
Established expedited process for nurses with inactive licenses to get recertified.
Suspended various regulations on truck drivers and commercial vehicles for transporting medical supplies and other critical items across state lines.
Temporarily extending licensing reciprocity for health care professionals, like doctors and nurses, who hold licenses to practice in other states.
Workforce:
Deferred state income tax payments until July 15 without late fees or interest
Suspended the one-week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be paid and waved the work-search requirement for unemployment benefits.
Received approval for State of Oklahoma’s request on March 17 for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and nonprofit groups can apply for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Extended expiration dates for all occupational licenses issued by any State agency, board or commission during the Declared State of Emergency period.
Established stronger guidelines for Child Care facilities to prevent and/or respond to a COVID-19 positive case.
State Government:
Declared a State of Emergency allowing State Agencies to access all needed resources to proactively and aggressively respond to COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of the public.
Implemented a telework policy for state employees and banning out-of-state business travel for employees
Common Education – as directed by the State Superintendent, State Department of Education (SDE) Board:
Closed all accredited PreK-12thgrade public schools for students and educators until April 6, as directed by the State Superintendent and SDE Board.
Suspended academic assessments for grades 3-8 or to high school juniors and suspended th Oklahoma School Report Cards for the 2019-2020 school year, as requested by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and approved by the U.S. Department of Education on March 20.
Public Safety:
Expiration on driver’s licenses issued by the State of Oklahoma are delayed until further notified.
Veterans:
Closed all 7 State Veteran Centers for visitors. All essential staff must be checked for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building, with all non-essential ODVA staff instructed to telework.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.