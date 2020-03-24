Update March 23, 2020 | 10:00AM

Statewide:

  • Issued statewide Executive Order advising Oklahomans to:

    • Stay home and avoid groups of 10 or more people

    • Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts. Instead use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options

    • Avoid discretionary travel, gyms, social visits, and shopping trips

    • Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities

  • Activated the Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute where 19 members of the Guard have been mobilized to observe COVID-19 developments and be ready to take any necessary actions requested by the governor to help communities and hospitals. 

  • Formed the Governor’s Solution Task Force to provide comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 pandemic, from forward planning for statewide hospital capacity to innovation strategizing for economic impact. 

COVID-19 testing:

  • Filed an executive order on March 22 to allow the labs at Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma (OU) to perform COVID-19 testing, which will increase State testing capacity 10x once the labs are fully online with resources. 

  • Directed Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to open 4 satellite locations to conduct testing of Oklahomans with symptoms of COVID-19, with locations in Oklahoma, Tulsa, Kay, Carter and Pittsburg Counties.

  • Entered into a public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratories of Oklahoma (DLO) as of March 20 to expand State’s capacity to deliver COVID-19 testing results. 

  • Implemented statewide reporting requirements to collect and create transparent data of hospitals’ bed capacity, equipment supplies, and COVID-19 testing capacity. Data will be published regularly in the coming days through the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). 

Public Health:

  • Transformed the State’s 2-1-1 hotline into a tool for Oklahomans to call and receive screening public health support for COVID-19.

  • Suspended several regulations on telemedicine to ease capabilities for Oklahomans to receive medical support from a doctor without leaving home. 

  • Established expedited process for nurses with inactive licenses to get recertified. 

  • Suspended various regulations on truck drivers and commercial vehicles for transporting medical supplies and other critical items across state lines. 

  • Temporarily extending licensing reciprocity for health care professionals, like doctors and nurses, who hold licenses to practice in other states. 

Workforce:

  • Deferred state income tax payments until July 15 without late fees or interest

  • Suspended the one-week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be paid and waved the work-search requirement for unemployment benefits. 

  • Received approval for State of Oklahoma’s request on March 17 for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and nonprofit groups can apply for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. 

  • Extended expiration dates for all occupational licenses issued by any State agency, board or commission during the Declared State of Emergency period. 

  • Established stronger guidelines for Child Care facilities to prevent and/or respond to a COVID-19 positive case.

State Government:

  • Declared a State of Emergency allowing State Agencies to access all needed resources to proactively and aggressively respond to COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of the public.  

  • Implemented a telework policy for state employees and banning out-of-state business travel for employees 

Common Education – as directed by the State Superintendent, State Department of Education (SDE) Board:

  • Closed all accredited PreK-12thgrade public schools for students and educators until April 6, as directed by the State Superintendent and SDE Board.

  • Suspended academic assessments for grades 3-8 or to high school juniors and suspended th Oklahoma School Report Cards for the 2019-2020 school year, as requested by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and approved by the U.S. Department of Education on March 20.  

Public Safety:

  • Expiration on driver’s licenses issued by the State of Oklahoma are delayed until further notified.  

Veterans:

  • Closed all 7 State Veteran Centers for visitors. All essential staff must be checked for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building, with all non-essential ODVA staff instructed to telework.

