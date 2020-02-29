Brooke Bishop of Woodward took third place in the 185 pound division at the first ever Oklahoma girls wrestling state championships Saturday. Bishop won three of four matches, two by fall and took the third place match with an 11-7 decision over Brynlee Goodvoice of Wagoner. The tournament was held at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.
Lizzie Friend also competed for Woodward in the 161 pound division.
On the boys side, Julio Gomez won his first match then lost the next two.
