Every sports fan has a favorite sports movie.
For your friendly neighborhood editor, the choice comes from way back in 1971.
Brian’s Song debuted then, telling the story of Brian Piccolo and his friendship with Gale Sayers during their careers with the Chicago Bears.
They came from different backgrounds and certainly were blessed with different talents.
Piccolo was a good, solid player while Sayers was one of the great running backs of his time.
They became friends after meeting in training camp and helped each other through a number of situations, including a devastating knee injury that Sayers suffered.
Piccolo was eventually diagnosed with cancer in 1967 and died in 1970, but left a lasting impression on many - including Sayers.
The story, really, was more about the friendship than sports and at the time it was a big hit on television.
The film even won a couple of Emmy awards.
A lot of sports movies were made before Brian’s Song and a lot have been made since, both good and not so good.
But Brian’s Song is one I certainly remember watching several times back in the day.
How about you, dear readers?
What are your favorite sports movies?
Are they tied to your favorite sport?
Maybe it’s baseball and The Natural or Bull Durham or one of many others.
Amateur sports?
Certainly the story of the US Hockey team’s 1980 gold medal run that included beating the seemingly invincible Russians stands out. It is still known as the ‘Miracle on Ice.’
Anyway, let us know your favorite sports movies and tell us why for use in an upcoming column.
You can email your responses to editor@woodwardnews.net.
Johnny McMahan is managing editor of the Woodward News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.