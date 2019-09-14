Friday's high school football games

Alex 55, Central High 8

Allen 34, Stratford 32

Antlers 49, Talihina 14

Ardmore 28, Durant 2

Arkoma 28, Webbers Falls 6

Balko 74, Okeene 26

Barnsdall 59, Drumright 0

Beaver 62, Booker, Texas 26

Beggs 56, Tulsa Webster 8

Bentonville, Ark. 17, Booker T. Washington 6

Berryhill 26, Fort Gibson 23

Bethany 36, Chisholm 13

Bethel 47, McLoud 14

Blackwell 56, Newkirk 12

Blanchard 13, Anadarko 0

Boise City 40, Turpin 20

Bray-Doyle 48, Paoli 0

Buffalo 54, Canton 8

Canadian 52, Cave Springs 6

Carl Albert 49, Del City 19

Central Sallisaw 69, Pocola 44

Checotah 35, Hilldale 28

Cherokee 20, Waynoka 12

Chickasha 44, Harrah 8

Christian Heritage Academy 52, Wellston 20

Cleveland 16, Mannford 13

Colcord 28, Westville 21

Collinsville 20, Bartlesville 17, OT

Comanche 9, Healdton 6, OT

Commerce 7, Green Forest, Ark. 0

Community Christian 60, OKC Patriots 6

Coyle 40, Yale 6

Crescent 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 22

Davenport 54, Wetumka 8

Destiny Christian 15, Arkansas Christian Academy, Ark. 0

Dewar 54, Caddo 6

Dibble 20, Lexington 12

Duncan 17, Elgin 14

Dustin 54, Quinton 6

EP Immanuel, Texas 16, Bowlegs 10

Edmond North 21, Edmond Memorial 20

Elmore City 27, Marietta 0

Eufaula 51, Holdenville 7

Fairland 27, Chelsea 14

Fairview 26, Sayre 12

Foyil def. Bluejacket, forfeit

Frederick 33, Wynnewood 20

Geary 68, Corn Bible Academy 40

Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7

Haskell 45, Porter Consolidated 22

Henryetta 48, Warner 32

Heritage Hall 34, Clinton 7

Hinton 29, Thomas Fay Custer 26

Hobart 42, Apache 34

Holland Hall 33, Casady 3

Hooker 53, Clayton, N.M. 7

Idabel 33, Hugo 27

Inola 41, Salina 8

Jay 30, Grove 21

John Marshall 60, Capitol Hill 0

Jones 42, Pauls Valley 7

Kansas 46, Ketchum 0

Keota 38, Oaks 0

Kingfisher 68, Hennessey 0

Kingston 28, Atoka 0

Laverne 74, Garber 28

Lawton 36, MacArthur 21

Lincoln Christian 25, Vian 18

Lincoln, Ark. 41, Keys (Park Hill) 13

Lindsay 42, Bridge Creek 21

Little Axe 30, OKC U.S. Grant 20

Lone Grove 22, Madill 20

Luther 15, Chandler 14

Mangum 38, Walters 14

Marlow 20, Cache 7

McGuinness 41, Bishop Kelley 14

Metro Christian 54, Oklahoma Christian School 14

Midway 48, Porum 0

Minco 14, Crossings Christian School 6

Mooreland 20, Merritt 0

Mounds 21, Gore 12

Mount St. Mary 50, Crooked Oak 16

Mountain View-Gotebo 32, Cyril 20

Muskogee 19, Midwest City 12

Mustang 24, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Noble 48, Ada 29

Norman 49, Deer Creek 7

Oklahoma Union 56, Caney Valley 8

Okmulgee 12, Tulsa Rogers 8

Oologah 34, Skiatook 29

Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 19

Panama 35, Heavener 14

Pawhuska 63, Woodland 0

Pawnee 20, Morrison 6

Perkins-Tryon 35, Cushing 32

Perry 35, Meeker 28

Piedmont 28, Weatherford 25

Ponca City 17, Guthrie 7

Pond Creek-Hunter 50, Medford 0

Poteau 33, McAlester 3

Prue 84, Deer Creek-Lamont 34

Pryor 42, Wagoner 41

Putnam North 68, Putnam West 7

Quapaw 20, Wyandotte 6

Regent Prep 48, Depew 0

Rejoice Christian School 54, Kiefer 12

Ringling 33, Dickson 13

Ringwood 32, Covington-Douglas 6

Roland 14, Muldrow 12

Sand Springs 35, Putnam City 0

Sapulpa 49, Claremore 24

Sasakwa 76, Claremore Christian 56

Savanna 22, Liberty 0

Savannah, Mo. 43, Bristow 42

Seiling 48, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6

Sequoyah Tahlequah 28, Miami 21

Shattuck 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 16

Snyder 32, Fox 0

South Coffeyville 19, Welch 6

Southwest Covenant 40, Strother 30

Sperry 52, Sequoyah-Claremore 13

Spiro 33, Hartshorne 20

Star Spencer 34, OKC Southeast 8

Stigler 50, Sallisaw 13

Stillwater 55, Norman North 14

Stratford, Texas 64, Guymon 0

Stroud 30, Prague 20

Sulphur 50, Davis 14

Summit Christian 52, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 22

Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7

Tecumseh 35, Seminole 21

Texhoma 56, Trinidad, Colo. 0

Timberlake 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Tonkawa 20, NOAH 8

Tulsa East Central 7, Stilwell 0

Tulsa Edison 67, Memorial 0

Tuttle 35, Plainview 28

Union 35, Jenks 20

Union Christian, Ark. 64, Life Christian 14

Valliant 50, Tishomingo 7

Velma-Alma 34, Empire 18

Verdigris 72, Victory Christian 13

Vinita 56, Nowata 14

Washington 38, Purcell 8

Watonga 22, Alva 16

Watts 74, Wilson-Henryetta 16

Waurika 64, Grandfield 0

Weleetka 70, Gans 28

Westmoore 46, Southmoore 7

Wilburton 24, Konawa 18

Wilson 52, Thackerville 6

Woodward 28, Elk City 20

