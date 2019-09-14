Friday's high school football games
Alex 55, Central High 8
Allen 34, Stratford 32
Antlers 49, Talihina 14
Ardmore 28, Durant 2
Arkoma 28, Webbers Falls 6
Balko 74, Okeene 26
Barnsdall 59, Drumright 0
Beaver 62, Booker, Texas 26
Beggs 56, Tulsa Webster 8
Bentonville, Ark. 17, Booker T. Washington 6
Berryhill 26, Fort Gibson 23
Bethany 36, Chisholm 13
Bethel 47, McLoud 14
Blackwell 56, Newkirk 12
Blanchard 13, Anadarko 0
Boise City 40, Turpin 20
Bray-Doyle 48, Paoli 0
Buffalo 54, Canton 8
Canadian 52, Cave Springs 6
Carl Albert 49, Del City 19
Central Sallisaw 69, Pocola 44
Checotah 35, Hilldale 28
Cherokee 20, Waynoka 12
Chickasha 44, Harrah 8
Christian Heritage Academy 52, Wellston 20
Cleveland 16, Mannford 13
Colcord 28, Westville 21
Collinsville 20, Bartlesville 17, OT
Comanche 9, Healdton 6, OT
Commerce 7, Green Forest, Ark. 0
Community Christian 60, OKC Patriots 6
Coyle 40, Yale 6
Crescent 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 22
Davenport 54, Wetumka 8
Destiny Christian 15, Arkansas Christian Academy, Ark. 0
Dewar 54, Caddo 6
Dibble 20, Lexington 12
Duncan 17, Elgin 14
Dustin 54, Quinton 6
EP Immanuel, Texas 16, Bowlegs 10
Edmond North 21, Edmond Memorial 20
Elmore City 27, Marietta 0
Eufaula 51, Holdenville 7
Fairland 27, Chelsea 14
Fairview 26, Sayre 12
Foyil def. Bluejacket, forfeit
Frederick 33, Wynnewood 20
Geary 68, Corn Bible Academy 40
Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7
Haskell 45, Porter Consolidated 22
Henryetta 48, Warner 32
Heritage Hall 34, Clinton 7
Hinton 29, Thomas Fay Custer 26
Hobart 42, Apache 34
Holland Hall 33, Casady 3
Hooker 53, Clayton, N.M. 7
Idabel 33, Hugo 27
Inola 41, Salina 8
Jay 30, Grove 21
John Marshall 60, Capitol Hill 0
Jones 42, Pauls Valley 7
Kansas 46, Ketchum 0
Keota 38, Oaks 0
Kingfisher 68, Hennessey 0
Kingston 28, Atoka 0
Laverne 74, Garber 28
Lawton 36, MacArthur 21
Lincoln Christian 25, Vian 18
Lincoln, Ark. 41, Keys (Park Hill) 13
Lindsay 42, Bridge Creek 21
Little Axe 30, OKC U.S. Grant 20
Lone Grove 22, Madill 20
Luther 15, Chandler 14
Mangum 38, Walters 14
Marlow 20, Cache 7
McGuinness 41, Bishop Kelley 14
Metro Christian 54, Oklahoma Christian School 14
Midway 48, Porum 0
Minco 14, Crossings Christian School 6
Mooreland 20, Merritt 0
Mounds 21, Gore 12
Mount St. Mary 50, Crooked Oak 16
Mountain View-Gotebo 32, Cyril 20
Muskogee 19, Midwest City 12
Mustang 24, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Noble 48, Ada 29
Norman 49, Deer Creek 7
Oklahoma Union 56, Caney Valley 8
Okmulgee 12, Tulsa Rogers 8
Oologah 34, Skiatook 29
Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 19
Panama 35, Heavener 14
Pawhuska 63, Woodland 0
Pawnee 20, Morrison 6
Perkins-Tryon 35, Cushing 32
Perry 35, Meeker 28
Piedmont 28, Weatherford 25
Ponca City 17, Guthrie 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 50, Medford 0
Poteau 33, McAlester 3
Prue 84, Deer Creek-Lamont 34
Pryor 42, Wagoner 41
Putnam North 68, Putnam West 7
Quapaw 20, Wyandotte 6
Regent Prep 48, Depew 0
Rejoice Christian School 54, Kiefer 12
Ringling 33, Dickson 13
Ringwood 32, Covington-Douglas 6
Roland 14, Muldrow 12
Sand Springs 35, Putnam City 0
Sapulpa 49, Claremore 24
Sasakwa 76, Claremore Christian 56
Savanna 22, Liberty 0
Savannah, Mo. 43, Bristow 42
Seiling 48, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6
Sequoyah Tahlequah 28, Miami 21
Shattuck 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 16
Snyder 32, Fox 0
South Coffeyville 19, Welch 6
Southwest Covenant 40, Strother 30
Sperry 52, Sequoyah-Claremore 13
Spiro 33, Hartshorne 20
Star Spencer 34, OKC Southeast 8
Stigler 50, Sallisaw 13
Stillwater 55, Norman North 14
Stratford, Texas 64, Guymon 0
Stroud 30, Prague 20
Sulphur 50, Davis 14
Summit Christian 52, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 22
Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7
Tecumseh 35, Seminole 21
Texhoma 56, Trinidad, Colo. 0
Timberlake 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Tonkawa 20, NOAH 8
Tulsa East Central 7, Stilwell 0
Tulsa Edison 67, Memorial 0
Tuttle 35, Plainview 28
Union 35, Jenks 20
Union Christian, Ark. 64, Life Christian 14
Valliant 50, Tishomingo 7
Velma-Alma 34, Empire 18
Verdigris 72, Victory Christian 13
Vinita 56, Nowata 14
Washington 38, Purcell 8
Watonga 22, Alva 16
Watts 74, Wilson-Henryetta 16
Waurika 64, Grandfield 0
Weleetka 70, Gans 28
Westmoore 46, Southmoore 7
Wilburton 24, Konawa 18
Wilson 52, Thackerville 6
Woodward 28, Elk City 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.