Tuesday's games

High school boys

Darrouzett, Texas 63, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 48

Alva 65, Chisholm 35

Waynoka 40, Arnett 28

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 58, Beaver 28

Hollis 33, Blair 28

Buffalo 47, Burlington 35

Calumet 83, Granite 36

Okeene 16, Canton 15

Vici 60, Canute 56

Okarche 83, Cement 31

Midwest City 60, Enid 44

Navajo 66, Chattanooga 17

Cheyenne-Reydon 47, Hammon 43

Hydro-Eakly 78, Corn Bible Academy 34

Covington-Douglas 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 33

Waukomis 57, Dover 32

Garber 57, Drummond 42

Sentinel 51, Erick 41

Seiling 47, Thomas 44 (overtime)

Texhoma 48, Felt 5

Hennessey 55, Fairview 49

Leedey 46, Sharon-Mutual 27

Mulhall-Orlando 72, Kremlin-Hillsdale 44

High school girls

Arnett 70, Waynoka 21

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 63, Beaver 28

Buffalo 37, Burlington 29

Calumet 65, Granite 17

Okeene 51, Canton 48

Canute 49, Vici 44

Okarche 68, Cement 18

Navano 58, Chattanooga 24

Hammon 65, Cheyenne-Reydon 35

Hydro-Eakly 59, Corn Bible Academy 5

Covington-Douglas 40, Pond Creek-Hunter 32

Oklahoma Bible 60, Crescent 13

Cyril 41, Binger-Oney 29

Drummond 42, Garber 38

Sentinel 34, Erick 25

Fairview 47, Hennessey 38

Watonga 53, Hinton 16

Sayre 68, Indiahoma 33

Kremlin-Hillsdale 68, Mulhall-Orlando 33

Midwest City 81, Enid 51

Leedey 52, Sharon-Mutual 25

Seiling 80, Thomas 36

Woodland 52, Glencoe 33

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you