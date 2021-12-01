Tuesday's games
High school boys
Darrouzett, Texas 63, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 48
Alva 65, Chisholm 35
Waynoka 40, Arnett 28
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 58, Beaver 28
Hollis 33, Blair 28
Buffalo 47, Burlington 35
Calumet 83, Granite 36
Okeene 16, Canton 15
Vici 60, Canute 56
Okarche 83, Cement 31
Midwest City 60, Enid 44
Navajo 66, Chattanooga 17
Cheyenne-Reydon 47, Hammon 43
Hydro-Eakly 78, Corn Bible Academy 34
Covington-Douglas 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 33
Waukomis 57, Dover 32
Garber 57, Drummond 42
Sentinel 51, Erick 41
Seiling 47, Thomas 44 (overtime)
Texhoma 48, Felt 5
Hennessey 55, Fairview 49
Leedey 46, Sharon-Mutual 27
Mulhall-Orlando 72, Kremlin-Hillsdale 44
High school girls
Arnett 70, Waynoka 21
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 63, Beaver 28
Buffalo 37, Burlington 29
Calumet 65, Granite 17
Okeene 51, Canton 48
Canute 49, Vici 44
Okarche 68, Cement 18
Navano 58, Chattanooga 24
Hammon 65, Cheyenne-Reydon 35
Hydro-Eakly 59, Corn Bible Academy 5
Covington-Douglas 40, Pond Creek-Hunter 32
Oklahoma Bible 60, Crescent 13
Cyril 41, Binger-Oney 29
Drummond 42, Garber 38
Sentinel 34, Erick 25
Fairview 47, Hennessey 38
Watonga 53, Hinton 16
Sayre 68, Indiahoma 33
Kremlin-Hillsdale 68, Mulhall-Orlando 33
Midwest City 81, Enid 51
Leedey 52, Sharon-Mutual 25
Seiling 80, Thomas 36
Woodland 52, Glencoe 33
