Woodward split a pair of games in the Traveler Shootout on Thursday.
The Travelers, 7-2, played South Central LouSeals late on Friday night and will face SWAT Anton on Saturday in the remaining pool games. Placement games are Sunday.
In Thursday’s opener, Ayden Page tossed a four-inning no-hitter and struck out 10 in an 11-1 win over the Oklahoma City Broncos.
Offensively, the Travelers scored four runs in the third and ended the game with seven runs in the fourth inning.
Brendan Girton’s two-run double and Parker Ward’s RBI single were keys in the third inning. In the fourth, Josh Smith and Aiden Bagwell each drove in a pair of runs and Girton had an RBI hit.
In game two, the Travelers scored first and last, but it wasn’t enough in an 8-4 loss to the Oklahoma Drillers.
Woodward got two runs in the second inning on an error and David Garcia’s sacrifice fly.
The Drillers came back with eight runs over the next two frames for an 8-2 lead after four innings.
Woodward got its final two runs in the fifth inning on a single by Michael Wingfield, triple by Luke Jestis and single by Ward.
Jestis started and took the loss.
