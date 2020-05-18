Dillon Bumgarner got the Woodward Travelers opening weekend off to a big start with a four-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win over the OK Mudcats.
That sparked Woodward to a 3-1 weekend at Fuller Park with the lone loss coming in Sunday's final game, 3-1 to the Mudcats, who also went 3-1 on the weekend. The Oklahoma Generals lost all four games, though most were competitive.
Bumgarner got the ball rolling on Saturday, cruising through four innings.
Woodward scored in the first on a double by Luke Jestis and single by Dalton Goff, then was quiet until the fourth.
In that inning, David Garcia opened with a double and Will Farr singled to start a 10-run outburst that ended the game.
Jestis, Ayden Page and Parker Ward all had two-run singles and the Travelers took advantage of seven walks.
In game two on Saturday, the Travelers built a 6-1 lead through six innings then held off a Generals rally in the seventh to win 6-4.
Woodward scored twice in the second inning and four in the fifth after the Generals got a single run on board. The Generals scored three in the seventh.
Jestis and Josh Smith each had a pair of hits and Michael Wingfield drove in two runs.
On Sunday, Jestis went 5.2 innings and Farr closed as the Travelers beat the Generals 10-3 on the strength of a six-run sixth inning.
Woodward built a 4-0 lead through five innings, but the Generals scored three in the top of the sixth and left the bases loaded.
In the bottom half, the Travelers put the game away. Two runs scored when Farr and Wingfield were hit by pitches with the bases loaded, then Jestis blasted a grand-slam homer for the 10-3 final.
Conner Thompson and Garcia drove in runs earlier in the game.
In the nightcap, the Mudcats scored twice in the fourth inning and once in the seventh while Woodward scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Hayden Martinez and Jace Berry limited the Travelers to just three hits.
Aiden Bagwell started for the Travelers.
In other games, the Mudcats beat the Generals twice 7-3 and 5-0.
The Travelers are scheduled to play again this coming weekend at Fuller Park.
