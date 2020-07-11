UPDATE: Enid - Tagan Conary and Dalton Goff combined for a no-hitter in the Woodward Travelers 8-0 win Friday night over Flat Bill Texas.
The win has the Travelers at 1-1 in the Connie Mack Regional with their final pool game Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Enid Plainsmen.
Parker Ward led the Traveler offense with three hits and Michael Wingfield had a pair of hits. Brady Benedict, Wingfield and Luke Jestis all drove in runs.
Woodward had eight hits iun the game.
Conary worked four innings and Goff pitched the fifth.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Woodward split a pair of baseball games in a metro area tournament Thursday.
The Travelers dropped a 4-3 decision to Sandlot Baez in the first game at Oklahoma Christian University, then later Thursday edged Sandlot 17U White 7-6 at Tuttle High School.
In the first game, the Travelers were blanked through six innings before rallying in the seventh to score three times but still came up short.
Cade Buchanan had two hits and two RBI for the Travelers. Brendan Girton had two hits and Josh Smith drove in a run.
Chase Corbin and Buchanan shared pitching duties. Corbin struck out six in four innings.
A three-run third inning put Sandlot ahead and the lead was 4-0 going into the seventh.
In their second gem, the Travelers trailed 4-1 until scoring five times in the sixth inning. Woodward added a key insurance run in the seventh to go up 7-5 and hold on for the win.
Corbin and David Garcia had two hits and drove in two runs for the Travelers.
Aiden Bagwell pitched five innings, striking out eight. Brady Benedict struck out three in two innings.
Woodward's next game in the tournament is 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Elk City in a rematch with Sandlot Baez.
