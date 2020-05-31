The host Travelers finished second in the Traveler Shootout at Fuller Park on Sunday.
Oklahoma Drillers took the lead for good in the third inning and went on to defeat the Travelers 11-8 in the championship contest.
In a game that was competitive throughout, the Drillers took a 6-4 lead in the third inning and turned away Traveler challenges in the later frames.
Woodward dropped to 9-3 on the season.
Luke Jestis had a big game for the Travelers with four of their 12 hits. Brendan Girton drove in a pair of runs and had two hits.
Dillon Bumgarner started and took the loss. Brady Benedict and Will Farr threw in relief.
Three Driller pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.
After the Drillers took an 8-4 lead through four innings, the Travelers scored three times in the fifth as Dalton Goff singled, David Garcia doubled, Ayden Page hit a sacrifice fly and Michael Wingfield and Jestis singled.
The Drillers answered immediately with two in the bottom half and one in the sixth for an 11-7 lead.
Singles by Page, Jestis, Parker Ward and Girton accounted for the Travelers final run in the seventh.
Woodward left the bases loaded three times in the game.
On Saturday, the Travelers earned their spot in the championship game with a 13-1 win over SWAT.
Josh Smith had a two-run single and Benedict an RBI double to highlight the first inning.
In a seven-run second inning, Goff hit a three-run homer and Page a two-run blast. Ward and Girton also drove in runs. Goff and Page had RBI in the third inning.
Aiden Bagwell allowed only first inning home run and got the win. He struck out six and gave up just two hits.
Smith was the winning pitcher late Friday in Woodward's 3-1 win over South Central LouSeals. He worked into the sixth inning with Farr finishing up for the save.
The Travelers scored twice in the third on a singles by Ward and Girton and Benedict's two-run double.
Benedict had a sacrifice fly to score Ward in the sixth for an insurance run.
LouSeals got its only run in the seventh inning.
A busy week is coming up for the Travelers as they go to Enid on Wednesday for a 2:30 p.m. game against Weatherford and on Thursday for games against the Enid Plainsmen and Enid Majors starting at 5 p.m.
On Friday, the Travelers are home to face the Oklahoma Drillers 17-under team and Southwest Shockers Black. They play Southwest Shockers Red on Saturday and the Oklahoma City Generals and Southwest Shockers Gray on Sunday.
Several games are also scheduled at Fuller Park on Tuesday as the Travelers have three-17 under squads starting their seasons.
Tuesday's schedule has Travelers Navy vs. Travelers Blue at 12:30 p.m. and Travelers Red vs. Travelers Blue at 2:30 p.m. Travelers Navy will face the Western Oklahoma Bluejays at 5 p.m. and Travelers Red faces the Bluejays at 7:30 p.m.
For the weekend, Travelers Blue and Red will play at Rader Park in Weatherford against Elk City and Weatherford.
Travelers Navy will have games in Woodward against Southwest Shockers Black, Southwest Shockers 16s and the Oklahoma City Generals on Friday and Saturday.
