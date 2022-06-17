PUEBLO, Colo. - The Travelers 18-under team is a perfect 3-0 through two days of the Tony Andenucio Memorial Baseball Tournament at the Runyon Sports Complex.
They opened with a 14-1 rout of Parker Lightning out of Colorado. The Travelers built a 6-1 lead then scored eight runs in the fifth for the run-rule.
Kalen Montgomery, Jack Wootton and Drake Page all had a pair of hits. Page drove in three runs and Montgomery and Wootton two each.
The Travelers had nine hits in the game and benefited from five Parker Lighting errors.
Braden Whipple allowed two hits and struck out 10 over five innings.
Next up was a 5-2 nine inning victory over the Cheyenne, Wyo. Sixers.
A four-run outburst in the top of the ninth was decisive.
Zach Eylar drove in three runs and Jake Peeler two for the Travelers.
Whipple got the win in relief of Jett Cunningham. They combined for 11 strikeouts.
On Friday, the Travelers outlasted Burkburnett 10-9.
The Travelers led 4-0 after two innings and 8-3 after four, but Burkburnett tied it with five runs in the fifth inning.
The Travelers regained the lead with two in the sixth and Burkburnett scored one in the seventh for the final.
Ethan Moore had a big day for the Travelers with two hits and three runs batted in.
Kaden Spray started for the Travelers and Peeler got the win in relief, coming in during the fifth inning.
The Travelers play twice on Saturday against Greeley, Colo. And Pueblo, Colo. Game times are 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Mouintain Time).
Placement games, semifinals and the championship games are on Sunday.
The Travelers will be in the Route 66 Classic next week.
