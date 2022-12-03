BETHANY – Tipton won the battle of unbeatens to claim the Class C state football championship at Southern Nazarene University on Friday.
The Tigers led most of the game and pulled away in the second half to defeat Waynoka 62-36. Tipton finishes with a 14-0 record and Waynoka 13-1.
In a back and forth first quarter, Prince Dweh scored on a 68-yard run to give Tipton a 6-0 lead. Waynoka answered with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Teegun Allison to Jace Dunn. Landon Seiger’s conversion gave the Rails their only lead of the night, 8-6 with 4:33 left in the quarter.
Nineteen seconds later Dweh got free for a 34-yard run and 12-8 Tiger lead. Dweh had 254 yards on just nine carries.
Dweh’s 34-yard run put Tipton up 18-8, but Waynoka answered on the next play as Seiger went 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 18-14.
Dweh scored on a 61-yard run in the second quarter and Tipton’s halftime lead was 26-14.
The Tigers opened it up in the third period as Dakota Sheffield went 67 yards for a touchdown and Dallas Chandler hit Brayden Fletcher for a 59 yard score and 40-14 lead.
Allison had Seiger hooked up for a 67-yard touchdown and the conversion pulled Waynoka within 40-22.
Chandler, though, found Sheffield for a 55-yard touchdown and 46-22 lead after three quarters.
The teams each scored twice in the fourth period. Allison and Dunn connected for 38-yard score and Allison ran five yards for the Railroaders final score.
Allison completed 15 of 25 passes for 197 yards while Seiger ran for 135 yards and Dunn 119 to lead the Rails. Dunn also caught nine passes for 99 yards.
The teams combined for over 1,000 yards in total offense, 531 by Tipton and 476 by Waynoka.
