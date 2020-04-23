A few notes from the sports world.
First, congratulations to three Woodward High School coaches who have been selected for All-State recognition.
Shane Pinckard was selected in boys golf, Tim Greef in tennis and Jeff Williamson in boys basketball.
Pinckard and Greef are veteran coaches in the school system while Williamson just completed his second year as head coach, leading the program to a 16-10 record, the first winning season since 2014.
The All-State games are typically held in Tulsa in July, though like everything else is a bit tentative due to the status of the COVID-19 situation.
The Woodward High School athletic department has set up a special event to honor the Class of 2020.
An "Under the Lights" celebration will be held from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at Woodward High School.
Lights at the softball, baseball and football stadiums will be turned on during that time and fans are encouraged to drive through the path, honking horns and flashing lights to recognize and celebrate the students and their commitment and accomplishments.
Everyone is asked to stay in the vehicles during the drive through experience.
The idea is for vehicles to enter the school area going south on 13th Street, drive through and exit on Boomer Lane.
Should be a fun evening for everyone.
The NFL draft starts on Thursday and a company called SportsBettingDime.com has a few odds out on how the whole thing will go.
They also have a mock first round draft with the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, which is no surprise since he is pretty much at the top of everyone’s list.
Second is Chase Young, Ohio State defensive player going to the Washington Redskins.
As far as Oklahoma goes, two Sooner players are projected in the first round, receiver CeeDee Lamb to the New York Jets and linebacker Kenneth Murray to the New England Patriots.
Now, about those odds.
LSU and Alabama are projected to have the most players, selected in the first two rounds of the draft, again no surprise.
The over-under for LSU is 7.5 players in the first two rounds and for Alabama it is 7.0. Ohio State is next with an over-under of 4.0.
The Sooners are at 2.5 with Neville Gallimore, a defensive lineman, as a possible for the first or second round, but also the third round.
Oklahoma State isn’t listed in the forecast. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys won’t have anyone selected in the three-day draft.
Cornerback A. J. Green, in fact, is considered a possibly in the fourth to sixth rounds.
First round selections will be made tonight in a 7 p.m. start. Second and third round picks are Friday starting at 6 p.m. and the final rounds are Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
Some states, including Oklahoma, are announcing phased-in plans to allow businesses to open up and try to jump start the economy.
That doesn’t mean sports are going to get going in the next few weeks or months.
In fact, when it comes to college football, there is considerable doubt about the season opening on time.
According to a Stadium poll of university athletic directors, 75 percent believe the season would be delayed until at least October or November. A few think the season may not start until after Christmas.
Most, however, do believe there will be a season.
A lot will depend on when schools allow students back on campus.
In Oklahoma, for instance, most colleges and universities are doing only online classes through the summer. Nothing has been determined about the fall yet, but if students aren’t on campus, it is hard to imagine that any sports would be allowed to take place, even in football crazed areas.
Johnny McMahan is managing editor of the Woodward News
