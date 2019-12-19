Editor's Note: Woodward's Jillian Bouse is an infielder with the Oklahoma Christian softball team.
Oklahoma Christian's softball team will play the 2020 U.S. Olympic team in suburban Dallas as part of the Olympic squad's "Stand Beside Her" tour to prepare for the Games, OC coach Shanon Hays and USA Softball announced Wednesday.
The Eagles will face the USA Softball Women's National Team at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, at 6 p.m. on April 21, immediately before a second game between the U.S. squad and North Texas.
"What a great opportunity and honor for our program to play the best team in the world," Hays said. "Our girls are super excited. I'm happy that our schedule allowed us to play them because it's an opportunity you don't want to miss out on. It's awesome getting to be a part of helping Team USA get ready to represent our country in the Olympics!"
USA Softball is based in Oklahoma City. The U.S. team has practiced before at OC's Tom Heath Field, Hays said, particularly when U.S. team members are in town for the Women's College World Series, played each year at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC. OC graduate assistant coach Madison Nordyke works at USA Softball as well, Hays said.
OC is one of three Lone Star Conference teams scheduled to face the U.S. squad during its "Stand Beside Her" tour, which has 27 cities already included, with more expected to be added. Texas Woman's will play in Grand Prairie on April 22 while Lubbock Christian (Texas) will face the U.S. on April 25 in Midland, Texas.
The Eagles are coming off a 40-16 season, in which they won the Heartland Conference regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the championship round of a NCAA Division II regional. The Eagles will begin play in 2020 in the Lone Star, the deepest softball conference in NCAA Division II.
Softball will be included as part of the Olympic program next summer in Tokyo for the first time since 2008. As always, the U.S. team will be a strong contender to win the gold medal in the sport.
"We are really excited that the 'Stand Beside Her' tour is bringing the Olympic team to Dallas," said 2020 national team member Michelle Moultrie. "The people in Texas are known for their amazing support of athletics at all levels, so we are looking forward to playing multiple games and getting out to meet the community."
Tickets for the OC game will go on sale Jan. 13, with reserved seats for $25 and general admission tickets for $10. Luxury suites will also be available for rent and requests for information can be sent to Ryan Breckenridge at ryan@brkpartners.com.
With the return of softball to the Olympic Games program, the "Stand Beside Her" tour provides much-needed training and competition for the 2020 Women's National Team in its preparation for the Olympics.
For more information on the "Stand Beside Her" tour, please visit StandBesideHerTour.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.