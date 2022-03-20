Woodward Athletic Director receives national certification
INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Jacob Miller has been recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Jacob Miller of Woodward High School has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.
Miller is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of interscholastic athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics.
Tramble earns honor
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Sophomore guard Makyra TrSophomore Makyra Tramble has been named the NCAA Division II Ron Lenz National Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioners.
Tramble becomes the first Lady Bulldog to be named National Division II Player of the Year and is now the fifth All-American in SWOSU’s Division II era after also earning first team honors in 2022. (Tramble 2021, Hayden Priddy 2019, Hailey Tucker 2018 & 2019)
Kids, Inc.
Kids, Inc. baseball, softball and t-ball signups are underway and run through April 11. A child must be 4 by July 1 to be eligible for t-ball. A birth certificate must be on file to be placed on a team.
