Top-ranked Shattuck send a message to the rest of Class B on Friday with a 64-28 dismantling of third-ranked Cherokee.
The Indians improved to 3-0 with their highest offensive output of the season, rushing for 577 yards against a defense that had limited two previous opponents to 20 points or less. Shattuck ended with 610 yards in total offense.
Samuel Long had touchdowns runs of 1 and 83 yards as the Indians took a 14-0 first quarter lead. A 65-yard run by Long made it 22-0 before Cherokee got on the board with a 12-yard pass from Lake Lyon to Kolby Roberts.
That only slowed the Indians for a moment. Long broke off a 59 yard run, then hit Jaydn Frazier for a 14-yard touchdown pass and 36-6 halftime lead.
In the third period, Long had scoring runs of 46 and 34 yards as the teams traded touchdowns. Lyon had a pair of scores for Cherokee.
Caden Laverty and Jaylon Cummings had the Indians' final two scores.
Cherokee had 345 yards in total offense.
Shattuck hosts Waurika on Friday.
Waynoka 44, Ringwood 34
Waynoka, ranked in the top five in Class C, raised its record to 3-0.
The Railroaders rolled up 470 yards in total offense using a balanced attack with 271 yards passing and 199 on the ground. Ringwood kept pace for a half and had 350 yards in offense as well.
Casen Olson's 48-yard touchdown run gave the Rails a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Olson hit Robert Perot for a 34-yard score in the second and Jace Dunn had a nine-yard run. Ringwood got a pair of touchdowns from Avery Wallace.
Ahead 20-14 at the half, the Rails gave themselves a little breathing from in the third period as Olson scored on a 7-yard run and hit Dunn for a 56-yard touchdown pass.
In the fourth period, Dunn scored his third touchdown of the game from 4-yards out to make it 44-22. Ringwood added a pair of touchdowns late to make the final closer.
Waynoka will open district action at Beaver on Friday.
In some other area games, Seiling defeated Kremlin-Hillsdale 46-0, Okeene edges Sharon-Mutual 20-14 and Buffalo blasted Turpin 50-0.
