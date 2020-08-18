Enid used a pair of three-run innings to defeat the Boomers 6-2 at the WHS softball field Tuesday.
The Pacers took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, then put the game away with three runs in the seventh.
Woodward scored both runs in the fifth inning.
In that frame, Allie DonCarlos and Laynee Vo drew one-out walks. Madison Gartrell singled in one run. Hallie Cook reached on an error to load the bases and Lily Nippert was hit by a pitch to bring in a second run.
The Boomers ended up leaving the bases loaded in the inning and also stranded three runners in the second inning.
Nippert had two of Woodward's six hits.
Gartrell went the distance in the circle, striking out four.
Kate Bezdicek pitched for Enid.
Woodward dropped to 8-4 on the season and will play in the Perry Tournament starting on Thursday.
Area scores
Softball
Elk City 9, Clinton 1; Geary 13, Dover 1; Fairview 12, Wellston 0; Hammon 9, Seiling 1; Ringwood 20, Oklahoma Bible 4; Pioneer 11, Watonga 2; Leedey 10, Arnett 1; Canute 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Ringwood 11, Cherokee 8.
