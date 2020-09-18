Oklahoma High School football scores
Friday's games
Ada 28, Durant 0
Afton 44, Hulbert 25
Allen 36, Canadian 0
Anadarko 36, Chickasha 19
Apache 43, Rush Springs 15
Arkoma 32, Quinton 24
Balko 56, Boise City 8
Beggs 28, Chandler 26
Bethel 56, Little Axe 0
Bowlegs 62, Life Christian 6
Bridge Creek 27, Lexington 12
Bristow 33, Mannford 7
Buffalo 50, Turpin 0
Caddo 55, Thackerville 18
Caney Valley 28, Liberty 7
Cashion 28, Thomas Fay Custer 7
Central High 50, Ryan 14
Central Sallisaw 44, Heavener 16
Claremore 37, Catoosa 7
Cleveland 42, OKC Classen Adv. 24
Colcord 52, Wyandotte 14
Collinsville 34, Bartlesville 30
Covington-Douglas 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 6
Coweta 42, Muskogee 21
Crossings Christian School 20, Casady 0
Cyril 64, Temple 14
Davenport 66, Alex 50
Deer Creek 24, Edmond North 23
Depew 16, Yale 8
Destiny Christian 62, Wetumka 14
Elmore City 49, Carnegie 7
Empire 78, Grandfield 6
Eufaula 19, Checotah 12
Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3
Fox 42, Bray-Doyle 24
Garber 58, Coyle 0
Gore 34, Panama 12
Greenwood, Ark. 23, Choctaw 12
Holdenville 40, North Rock Creek 0
Holland Hall 42, Metro Christian 7
Hooker 27, Booker, Texas 9
Hugoton, Kan. 63, Guymon 13
John Marshall 14, Heritage Hall 12
Kansas 17, Westville 14
Kellyville 72, Mounds 21
Keota 62, Weleetka 12
Lawton 28, Eisenhower 0
Lincoln Christian 35, Jones 21
Lone Grove 50, Comanche 12
Marlow def. Atoka, forfeit
McGuinness 28, Booker T. Washington 17
Medford 56, Pond Creek-Hunter 36
Merritt 23, Hinton 17
Midway 62, Gans 12
Mount St. Mary 23, Christian Heritage Academy 21
Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Geary 6
Mustang 34, Norman 33, OT
OKC Southeast 14, OKC U.S. Grant 8
Okeene 20, Sharon-Mutual 14
Oklahoma Bible 50, Newkirk 36
Pauls Valley 28, Lindsay 12
Pawhuska 64, Hominy 24
Piedmont 29, Noble 20
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Waukomis 6
Prairie Grove, Ark. 48, Stilwell 13
Putnam North 47, Putnam West 0
Ringling 50, Marietta 0
Sallisaw 21, Tahlequah 13
Sarcoxie, Mo. 28, Commerce 21
Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 45, Locust Grove 0
Skiatook 60, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 7
Spiro 27, Muldrow 0
Star Spencer 46, Capitol Hill 0
Summit Christian 34, Barnsdall 30
Tecumseh 41, Elgin 19
Tonkawa 15, Blackwell 14
Valliant 34, Coalgate 14
Velma-Alma 64, Tipton 36
Verdigris 55, Victory Christian 14
Vinita 35, Dewey 14
Wagoner 52, Sperry 0
Warner 26, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Watts 30, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 25
Waurika 54, Wilson 6
Waynoka 44, Ringwood 34
Weatherford 38, Woodward 21
Webbers Falls 44, Oaks 14
Wellston 60, Foyil 18
Wilburton 39, Roland 22
Woodland 42, Mooreland 26
Yukon 41, Norman North 24
Ardmore vs. Ponca City, ccd.
Grove vs. Pryor, ccd.
Kiefer vs. Commerce, ccd.
McLoud vs. Harrah, ccd.
Morrison vs. Haskell, ccd.
Oologah vs. Hilldale, ccd.
Seminole vs. Wewoka, ccd.
Stillwater vs. Bixby, ccd.
Tulsa Edison vs. Booker T. Washington, ccd.
Thursday's games
MacArthur 21, Enid 7
Minco 27, Watonga 20
Tulsa East Central 36, Memorial 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broken Bow vs. Kingston, ccd.
Ketchum vs. Chelsea, ccd.
