boomer defense

Woodward defenders (black jerseys) in action against Weatherford on Friday in Woodward. The Weatherford Eagles, ranked second in Class 4A, won 38-14. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Oklahoma High School football scores

Friday's games

Ada 28, Durant 0

Afton 44, Hulbert 25

Allen 36, Canadian 0

Anadarko 36, Chickasha 19

Apache 43, Rush Springs 15

Arkoma 32, Quinton 24

Balko 56, Boise City 8

Beggs 28, Chandler 26

Bethel 56, Little Axe 0

Bowlegs 62, Life Christian 6

Bridge Creek 27, Lexington 12

Bristow 33, Mannford 7

Buffalo 50, Turpin 0

Caddo 55, Thackerville 18

Caney Valley 28, Liberty 7

Cashion 28, Thomas Fay Custer 7

Central High 50, Ryan 14

Central Sallisaw 44, Heavener 16

Claremore 37, Catoosa 7

Cleveland 42, OKC Classen Adv. 24

Colcord 52, Wyandotte 14

Collinsville 34, Bartlesville 30

Covington-Douglas 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 6

Coweta 42, Muskogee 21

Crossings Christian School 20, Casady 0

Cyril 64, Temple 14

Davenport 66, Alex 50

Deer Creek 24, Edmond North 23

Depew 16, Yale 8

Destiny Christian 62, Wetumka 14

Elmore City 49, Carnegie 7

Empire 78, Grandfield 6

Eufaula 19, Checotah 12

Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3

Fox 42, Bray-Doyle 24

Garber 58, Coyle 0

Gore 34, Panama 12

Greenwood, Ark. 23, Choctaw 12

Holdenville 40, North Rock Creek 0

Holland Hall 42, Metro Christian 7

Hooker 27, Booker, Texas 9

Hugoton, Kan. 63, Guymon 13

John Marshall 14, Heritage Hall 12

Kansas 17, Westville 14

Kellyville 72, Mounds 21

Keota 62, Weleetka 12

Lawton 28, Eisenhower 0

Lincoln Christian 35, Jones 21

Lone Grove 50, Comanche 12

Marlow def. Atoka, forfeit

McGuinness 28, Booker T. Washington 17

Medford 56, Pond Creek-Hunter 36

Merritt 23, Hinton 17

Midway 62, Gans 12

Mount St. Mary 23, Christian Heritage Academy 21

Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Geary 6

Mustang 34, Norman 33, OT

OKC Southeast 14, OKC U.S. Grant 8

Okeene 20, Sharon-Mutual 14

Oklahoma Bible 50, Newkirk 36

Pauls Valley 28, Lindsay 12

Pawhuska 64, Hominy 24

Piedmont 29, Noble 20

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Waukomis 6

Prairie Grove, Ark. 48, Stilwell 13

Putnam North 47, Putnam West 0

Ringling 50, Marietta 0

Sallisaw 21, Tahlequah 13

Sarcoxie, Mo. 28, Commerce 21

Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 45, Locust Grove 0

Skiatook 60, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 7

Spiro 27, Muldrow 0

Star Spencer 46, Capitol Hill 0

Summit Christian 34, Barnsdall 30

Tecumseh 41, Elgin 19

Tonkawa 15, Blackwell 14

Valliant 34, Coalgate 14

Velma-Alma 64, Tipton 36

Verdigris 55, Victory Christian 14

Vinita 35, Dewey 14

Wagoner 52, Sperry 0

Warner 26, Chouteau-Mazie 7

Watts 30, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 25

Waurika 54, Wilson 6

Waynoka 44, Ringwood 34

Weatherford 38, Woodward 21

Webbers Falls 44, Oaks 14

Wellston 60, Foyil 18

Wilburton 39, Roland 22

Woodland 42, Mooreland 26

Yukon 41, Norman North 24

Ardmore vs. Ponca City, ccd.

Grove vs. Pryor, ccd.

Kiefer vs. Commerce, ccd.

McLoud vs. Harrah, ccd.

Morrison vs. Haskell, ccd.

Oologah vs. Hilldale, ccd.

Seminole vs. Wewoka, ccd.

Stillwater vs. Bixby, ccd.

Tulsa Edison vs. Booker T. Washington, ccd.

Thursday's games

MacArthur 21, Enid 7

Minco 27, Watonga 20

Tulsa East Central 36, Memorial 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broken Bow vs. Kingston, ccd.

Ketchum vs. Chelsea, ccd.

Tags

