ALVA, Okla. – Four takeaways by the Northwestern Oklahoma State University defense helped the Rangers to a 28-0 shutout over the Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils Saturday afternoon at Ranger Field.
The win draws the head-to-head play against UAM even at five a piece. The Black-and-Red lead the series in the NCAA Division II era for
Northwestern 5-3. It was the first shutout by either team in the series and the first Ranger football shutout since holding Arkansas Tech scoreless last season on October 13, also at Ranger Field.
NWOSU's record improved to 2-2 this season, while the Boll Weevils fall to 2-2. Up next for Northwestern is another tough test next Saturday as they travel to Arkadelphia, Ark., for a date with Henderson State, who is currently 3-1.
While the Northwestern offense had an efficient day not turning the ball over, the defense was all over the field with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. James Ellis had an outstanding game out of the linebacker position with 11 tackles, three solo and a 15-yard pick-six.
Christopher Fuzeme picked off a Boll Weevils pass in the back of the end zone, his first of his career, Christopher Youngblood sealed the shutout by recording his first interception of the year on the one-yard line with five seconds remaining. Ethan Harzman recovered the lone fumble of the game.
The Rangers add to their Great American Conference leading Red Zone Defense, by stopping UAM three times, improving their opponents season total to 4-13. Northwestern also takes over the leagues lead in turnover margin increasing theirs to a +9 on the season. With three interceptions the Black-and-Red curtain ties the schools record with the most interceptions in a game as an NCAA program.
Arkansas-Monticello, who entered the game averaging nearly 175 yards per game passing, was held to just 56 yards through the air. Maurice Wright Jr. was huge for Northwestern with 15 tackles, five of which were solo. Justin Van Fleet finished the game with 11 tackles.
Trent Easley led the Rangers' offense in an efficient fashion, completing 16-of-23 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. The first Northwestern touchdown of the day came with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter when Jacob Peyton ran it in from seven yards out.
The Rangers first drive of the second quarter went for 73 yards on nine plays, capped off by a Denzel Davis 16-yard touchdown catch.
Davis was the leading receiver for NWOSU with six catches for 50 yards. Torrence Stevens, who made the final touchdown reception on a sweep behind the line, finished the game with 19 yards on two catches.
Northwestern had a run heavy offensive day with 39 run plays and 24 passing plays. Peyton was the leading rusher for the second time this season with 85 yards on 11 carries. Calion Baker carried the ball a team-high 12 times for 59 yards and Easley closed the game with 25 yards.
Caleb Canady, the starting quarterback for the Boll Weevils, collected four yards through the air, throwing two interceptions, while Demilon Brown came into the game and had 52 yards, as well as 86 yards on the ground to lead the team.
