WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Northwestern Oklahoma State's men's golf team wrapped up the third round of the Midwestern State Invitational on Tuesday, finishing with a total score of 312-309-306—927.
Tyler Berryhill led the way for the Rangers shooting a one-over 72, finishing with a two day total of 79-71-72—222. Berryhill led Northwestern by collecting 31 pars in the tournament and shared the team high nine birdies with Parker Rehorn.
Rehorn shot 75 in Tuesday's final round, which was four-over par at the Wichita Falls Country Club Golf Course where the tournament was held. Rehorn finished with a three-round score of 76-81-75—232 on 27 pars.
Colten Person collected a 77 in the final round was his second-best score of the tournament, although his three-round score was 74-81-77—232, with 24 pars along with eight birdies in the tournament.
Keenan Hofstad and Ben Baker each carded an 82 in the final round. Hofstad finished with a two-day total of 83-78-82—243, while Baker had a 90-79-82—251.
Colorado School of Mines collected the title with a team score of 283-279-272—834, while Midwestern State's Garrett Leek snared the individual crown shooting a 73-69-63—205.
Northwestern will wrap up their fall slate at the Battle for the Belt in Hot Springs, Ark., hosted by Henderson State at the Hot Springs Country Club. On Oct. 21-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.