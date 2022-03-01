Girls

Class B

McCurtain 49, LeFlore 47

Sentinel 43, Temple 29

Okeene 46, Boise City 29

Duke 54, Lookeba-Sickles 46

Pittsburg 57, Whitesboro 32

Paden 55, Earlsboro 44

Hammon 68, Arnett 47

Lomega 58, Varnum 40

Class A

Garber 61, Turpin 60 (overtime)

Crowder 56, Webbers Falls 51

Navajo 46, Oklahoma Christian Academy 38

Vanoss 53, Okarche 47

Hydro-Eakly 56, Cyril 39

Ripley 32, Stuart 28

Seiling 76, Laverne 34

Caddo 47, Strother 40

Class 2A

Watonga 79, Cordell 29

Calera 51, Tishomingo 42

Sayre 31, Fairview 10

Pawhuska 49, Central Sallisaw 28i

Stratford 54, Apache 28

Wewoka 58, Healdton 28

Amber-Pocasset 82, Stroud 53

Panama 40, Stroud 30

Vian 50, Liberty 42

Colcord 54, Chouteau 32

Pawnee 51, Minco 47

Walters 43, Hinton 28

Morrison 53, Haskell 29

Wilburton 55, Haworth 33

Afton 47, Commerce 45

Class 3A

Oklahoma Christian 46, Crooked Oak 45

Community Christian 53, Newkirk 25

Cascia Hall 53, Newkirk 25

Adair 41, Vinita 40

Kingston 62, Hugo 51

Kellyville 57, Valliant 43

Comanche 76, Frederick47

Davis 48, Lexington 42

Millwood 45, Rejoice Christian 42

Metro Christian 64, Westville 42

Seq. Claremore 54, Christian Heritage 41

Eufaula 43, Antlers 40

Marietta 58, Lone Grove 41

Heavener 46, Holdenville 42

Washington 53, Blackwell 32

Alva 47, Chisholm 38

Class 4A

Poteau 40, Stigler 39

Seminole 48, Wagoner 38

Sulphur 47, Heritage Hall 35

Jay 54, Hilldale 37

Clinton 44, Tulsa Central 26

Anadarko 41, Chickasha 25

Victory Christian 68, Catoosa 53

Locust Grove 60, Skiatook 33

Plainview 57, Bridge Creek 29

Tecumseh 55, Broken Bow 36

Mannford 47, Harrah 31

Sallisaw 47, Crossing Christian 45

Kingfisher 48, John Marshall 26

North Rock Creek 65, Madill 49

Pryor 39, Dewey 24

Boys

Class B

Stringtown 58, Buffalo Valley 51

Duke 43, Roff 21

Glencoe 59, Fort Cobb-Broxton 40

Pittsburg 52, Calvin 45

Earlsboro 37, Lomega 35

Alex 47, Big Pasture 39

Goodwell 46, Timberlake 40

Mountain View-Gotebo 45, Leedey 25

Class A

Tushka 55, Rattan 50

Hydro-Eaklky 61, Cyril 51

Caddo 59, Davenport 53

Riverfield Country Day 47, Regent Prep 37

Arapaho-Butler 56, Vici 53

Vanoss 49, Wellston 34

Garber 58, Texhoma 50

Canute 57, Southwest Covenant 47

Class 2A

Watonga 71, Cordell 50

Mangum 57, Stratford 47

Chelsea 43, Liberty 30

Chouteau 47, Colcord 43

Calera 59, Healdton 27

Minco 67, Hominy 45

Oktaha 52, Haskell 29

Central Sallisaw 43, Pawhuska 41

Caney Valley 69, Afton 44

Wilburton 57, Savanna 43

Hinton 57, Hobart 50

Pawnee 55, Crescent 38

Tishomingo 44, Wynnewood 39

Fairview 74, Sayre 51

Hartshorne 56, Haworth 48

Class 3A

Prague 73, Atoka 66

Luther 47, Christian Heritage 44

Frederick 67, Comanche 55

Hugo 61, Lexington 41

Alva 92, Sperry 48

Washington 53, Blackwell 32

Community Christian 47, Newkirk 29

Lone Grove 53, Marietta 36

Beggs 59, Kiefer 57

Vinita 54, Seq Tahlequah 30

Kellyville 65, Antlers 57

Perry 53, Lindsay 49

Spiro 57, Heavener 25

Class 4A

Byng 75, Tecumseh 66

Sulphur 48, Plainview 42

Broken Bow 57, Poteau 41

Verdigris 81, Locust Grove 40

Fort Gibson 55, Wagoner 35

Ada 77, Harding Charter 59

Bethany 72, Woodward 47

North Rock Creek 64, Pauls Valley 52

Webster 67, Catoosa 63

Douglass 58, Cleveland 55

Broken Bow 57, Poteau 41

Anadarko 57, Chickasha 48

Clinton 59, Berryhill 24

Elk City 83, McLoud 77

