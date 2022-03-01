Girls
Class B
McCurtain 49, LeFlore 47
Sentinel 43, Temple 29
Okeene 46, Boise City 29
Duke 54, Lookeba-Sickles 46
Pittsburg 57, Whitesboro 32
Paden 55, Earlsboro 44
Hammon 68, Arnett 47
Lomega 58, Varnum 40
Class A
Garber 61, Turpin 60 (overtime)
Crowder 56, Webbers Falls 51
Navajo 46, Oklahoma Christian Academy 38
Vanoss 53, Okarche 47
Hydro-Eakly 56, Cyril 39
Ripley 32, Stuart 28
Seiling 76, Laverne 34
Caddo 47, Strother 40
Class 2A
Watonga 79, Cordell 29
Calera 51, Tishomingo 42
Sayre 31, Fairview 10
Pawhuska 49, Central Sallisaw 28i
Stratford 54, Apache 28
Wewoka 58, Healdton 28
Amber-Pocasset 82, Stroud 53
Panama 40, Stroud 30
Vian 50, Liberty 42
Colcord 54, Chouteau 32
Pawnee 51, Minco 47
Walters 43, Hinton 28
Morrison 53, Haskell 29
Wilburton 55, Haworth 33
Afton 47, Commerce 45
Class 3A
Oklahoma Christian 46, Crooked Oak 45
Community Christian 53, Newkirk 25
Cascia Hall 53, Newkirk 25
Adair 41, Vinita 40
Kingston 62, Hugo 51
Kellyville 57, Valliant 43
Comanche 76, Frederick47
Davis 48, Lexington 42
Millwood 45, Rejoice Christian 42
Metro Christian 64, Westville 42
Seq. Claremore 54, Christian Heritage 41
Eufaula 43, Antlers 40
Marietta 58, Lone Grove 41
Heavener 46, Holdenville 42
Washington 53, Blackwell 32
Alva 47, Chisholm 38
Class 4A
Poteau 40, Stigler 39
Seminole 48, Wagoner 38
Sulphur 47, Heritage Hall 35
Jay 54, Hilldale 37
Clinton 44, Tulsa Central 26
Anadarko 41, Chickasha 25
Victory Christian 68, Catoosa 53
Locust Grove 60, Skiatook 33
Plainview 57, Bridge Creek 29
Tecumseh 55, Broken Bow 36
Mannford 47, Harrah 31
Sallisaw 47, Crossing Christian 45
Kingfisher 48, John Marshall 26
North Rock Creek 65, Madill 49
Pryor 39, Dewey 24
Boys
Class B
Stringtown 58, Buffalo Valley 51
Duke 43, Roff 21
Glencoe 59, Fort Cobb-Broxton 40
Pittsburg 52, Calvin 45
Earlsboro 37, Lomega 35
Alex 47, Big Pasture 39
Goodwell 46, Timberlake 40
Mountain View-Gotebo 45, Leedey 25
Class A
Tushka 55, Rattan 50
Hydro-Eaklky 61, Cyril 51
Caddo 59, Davenport 53
Riverfield Country Day 47, Regent Prep 37
Arapaho-Butler 56, Vici 53
Vanoss 49, Wellston 34
Garber 58, Texhoma 50
Canute 57, Southwest Covenant 47
Class 2A
Watonga 71, Cordell 50
Mangum 57, Stratford 47
Chelsea 43, Liberty 30
Chouteau 47, Colcord 43
Calera 59, Healdton 27
Minco 67, Hominy 45
Oktaha 52, Haskell 29
Central Sallisaw 43, Pawhuska 41
Caney Valley 69, Afton 44
Wilburton 57, Savanna 43
Hinton 57, Hobart 50
Pawnee 55, Crescent 38
Tishomingo 44, Wynnewood 39
Fairview 74, Sayre 51
Hartshorne 56, Haworth 48
Class 3A
Prague 73, Atoka 66
Luther 47, Christian Heritage 44
Frederick 67, Comanche 55
Hugo 61, Lexington 41
Alva 92, Sperry 48
Washington 53, Blackwell 32
Community Christian 47, Newkirk 29
Lone Grove 53, Marietta 36
Beggs 59, Kiefer 57
Vinita 54, Seq Tahlequah 30
Kellyville 65, Antlers 57
Perry 53, Lindsay 49
Spiro 57, Heavener 25
Class 4A
Byng 75, Tecumseh 66
Sulphur 48, Plainview 42
Broken Bow 57, Poteau 41
Verdigris 81, Locust Grove 40
Fort Gibson 55, Wagoner 35
Ada 77, Harding Charter 59
Bethany 72, Woodward 47
North Rock Creek 64, Pauls Valley 52
Webster 67, Catoosa 63
Douglass 58, Cleveland 55
Anadarko 57, Chickasha 48
Clinton 59, Berryhill 24
Elk City 83, McLoud 77
