Scores from Monday's regional tournament games

Class B Girls

Drummond 40, Kremlin-Hillsdale 29

Erick 35, Cimarron 32

Leflore 53, South Coffeyville 36

Coleman 42, Caney 35

Dover 41, Glencoe 33

Balko 53 Timberlake 31

Okeene 49, Duke 40

Earlsboro 43, Tipton 32

Temple 49, Fox 23

McCurtain 42, Welch 19

Coyle 37, Oilton 18

Class B Boys

Balko 66, Timberlake 45

Erick 55, arnett 23

Big Pasture 57, Springer 42

Blair 68, Okeene 62

Goodwell 73, Burlington 43

Butner 57, Graham-Dustin 55

Calvin 58, Sasakwa 51

Indiahoma 47, Cement 45

Webbers Falls 63, Dover 42

Hammon 60, New Lima 47

LeFlore 40, Welch 36

Class A Girls

Ninnekah 43, SW Covenant 31

Shattuck 46, Cherokee 42

Thomas 47, Oklahoma Bible 35

Navajo 59, Binger-Oney 46

Frontier 67, Summit Christian 34

Keota 53, Gans 46

Turpin 54, Laverne 51 (overtime)

Carnegie 28, Alex 24

Calumet 47, Pioneer 35

Stuart 47, Clayton 31

Corn Bible 46, Verden 40

Ripley 54, Porum 26

Tushka 45, Wright City 44

Class A Boys

Woodland 62, Okarche 53 (overtime)

Allen 70, Arkoma 58

Dewar 82, Summit Chrisitan 67

Mooreland 46, Laverne 42

SW Covenant 50, Alex 36

Texhoma 72, Shattuck 70 (overtime)

Binger-Oney 64, Cheyenne 44

Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Navajo 44

Ninnekah 44, Carnegie 37

Pioneer 57, Wellston 53

Rattan 60, Rock Creek 48

Talihina 55, Elmore City 52

