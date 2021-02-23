Scores from Monday's regional tournament games
Class B Girls
Drummond 40, Kremlin-Hillsdale 29
Erick 35, Cimarron 32
Leflore 53, South Coffeyville 36
Coleman 42, Caney 35
Dover 41, Glencoe 33
Balko 53 Timberlake 31
Okeene 49, Duke 40
Earlsboro 43, Tipton 32
Temple 49, Fox 23
McCurtain 42, Welch 19
Coyle 37, Oilton 18
Class B Boys
Balko 66, Timberlake 45
Erick 55, arnett 23
Big Pasture 57, Springer 42
Blair 68, Okeene 62
Goodwell 73, Burlington 43
Butner 57, Graham-Dustin 55
Calvin 58, Sasakwa 51
Indiahoma 47, Cement 45
Webbers Falls 63, Dover 42
Hammon 60, New Lima 47
LeFlore 40, Welch 36
Class A Girls
Ninnekah 43, SW Covenant 31
Shattuck 46, Cherokee 42
Thomas 47, Oklahoma Bible 35
Navajo 59, Binger-Oney 46
Frontier 67, Summit Christian 34
Keota 53, Gans 46
Turpin 54, Laverne 51 (overtime)
Carnegie 28, Alex 24
Calumet 47, Pioneer 35
Stuart 47, Clayton 31
Corn Bible 46, Verden 40
Ripley 54, Porum 26
Tushka 45, Wright City 44
Class A Boys
Woodland 62, Okarche 53 (overtime)
Allen 70, Arkoma 58
Dewar 82, Summit Chrisitan 67
Mooreland 46, Laverne 42
SW Covenant 50, Alex 36
Texhoma 72, Shattuck 70 (overtime)
Binger-Oney 64, Cheyenne 44
Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Navajo 44
Ninnekah 44, Carnegie 37
Pioneer 57, Wellston 53
Rattan 60, Rock Creek 48
Talihina 55, Elmore City 52
