Woodward's athletic department posted a message on its Facebook page earlier Wednesday:
One of our student athletes has tested positive for the Coronavirus. All staff and student athletes who came into contact with the student are being notified, and the facilities are being sanitized. We have also been in contact with our local health officials, and our first priority is to protect the safety of our students, staff, and community.
Here is the revamped summer pride schedule for Woodward athletics.
Football, cheer, dance and cross country will continue summer workouts as scheduled.
Boys basketball will resume summer workouts on Monday, July 20.
Softball and girls basketball will resume summer workouts and practice after a 7 day quarantine period - 7/23/20.
