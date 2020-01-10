Boomers drop close games
ENID - The Boomer basketball teams suffered a pair of close losses in the Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School Thursday.
Woodward’s girls rallied from a big deficit but ended up losing 48-45 to Cleveland. The boys led a good part of the game, but fell late to Cleveland 71-67.
The Woodward girls, 4-5, will play Blackwell in the consolation semifinals today at 10:30 a.m. Blackwell lost 61-33 to Kingfisher on Thursday. The boys, 5-4, face Chisholm or Perry at 2:30 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday.
Game summaries
Boys
Cleveland 71, Woodward 67
Woodward - Kornele 5, May 4, Farley 5, Chavez 1, Semmel 17, McClung 16, Cheap 2, Cope 7, Cano 10
Cleveland - Baker 3, Roady 10, Kauk 24, Hamilton 13, H arlon 8, Buerker 8, Keeler 2, Hiatt 2
Girls
Cleveland 48, Woodward 45
Woodward - Long 6, Price 2, Rowley 8, Porter 8, Pfeiffer 10, Floyd 5, Williams 6
Cleveland - B. McNack 3, Layman 21, Thompson 2, Fields 6, M. McNack 8, Hastings 9.
Oil Center Classic basketball in Woodward
Thursday's games
Girls
Shattuck 48, Mooreland 31
Balko 49, Turpin 47
Forgan 57, Laverne 52 (overtime)
Leedey 53, Waynoka 17
Boys
Mooreland 63, Laverne 45
Shattuck 55, Forgan 32
Waynoka 67, Balko 59
Leedey 57, Turpin 32
Friday's schedule
Girls
10 a.m. - Waynoka vs. Laverne
12:30 p.m. - Turpin vs. Mooreland
3 p.m. - Leedey vs. Forgan
5:30 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Balko
Boys
11:15 a.m. - Turpin vs. Balko
1:45 p.m. - Laverne vs. Forgan
4:15 pm. - Waynoka vs. Leedey
6:45 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Shattuck
Area basketball scores
Girls
Altus 53, Green Country Defenders 44; Arnett 71, Felt 41; Beaver 56, Navajo 52; Hammon 64, Binger-Oney 38; Cache 57, Madill JV 15; Calumet 68, Mountain View-Gotebo 19; Cheyenne 69, Reydon 33; Clinton 45, Sar Spencer 37; Mulhall-Orlando 55, Ringwood 34.
Alva 65, Perry 51; Cashion 56, Hennessey 47; Cheyenne 69, Snyder 33; Thomas 40, Crescent 29; Drummond 48, Freedom 23; Fort Cobb-Broxton 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 37; Okarche 74, Harding Fine Arts 19; Tipton 37, Sweetwater 24; Vici 71, Seiling JV 27; Canute 72, Cordell 26; Covington-Douglas 41, Aline-Cleo 39
Boys
Blackwell 48, Alva 40; Buffalo 56, Timberlake 42; Calumet 66, Mountain View-Gotebo 40; Canute 45, Sayre 14; Cashion 51, Harding Fine Arts 24; Hooker 79, Merritt JV 12; Medford 46, Cimarron 32; Ringwood 71, Cleveland JV 30; Southwest Covenant 87, Beaver 59
Cache 67, Lindsay, Texas 37; Clinton 53, Elgin JV 17; Dover 41, Geary 38; Snyder 60, Erick 55; Hennessey 46, Crescent 36; Lomega 40, Sentinel 39; Okarche 53, Thomas 40; Sharon-Mutual 60, Alva JV 21; Duke 84, Sweetwater 21; Mustang 66, Guymon 42
Kids, Inc.
Registration for the Kids, Inc. adult basketball leagues will open on Jan. 20 and run through Feb. 3.
Also, spring youth soccer signups are scheduled from Feb. 3-14. Birthdates are:
Under 13 - Aug. 1, 2006 to July 31, 2009
Under 10 - Aug. 1, 2009 to July 31, 2011
Under 8 - Aug. 1, 2011 to July 31, 2013
Under 6 - Aug. 1, 2013 to July 31, 2014
Before a youth can play any Kids, Inc. sport, a birth certificate must be on file at the office.
For more information call 256-6011.
