Benefit set for Dakota Samarco

A benefit will be held for Woodward High School football player Dakota Samarco on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Corner Lounge in Woodward.

Events start at 5 p.m.

Samarco, a senior, suffered a neck injury in practice earlier this year and is continuing his rehabilitation in Oklahoma City.

All donations will go to the family for expenses.

There will be a 50/50 raffle at the fundraiser along with dart, pool and horseshoe tournaments with a $10 buy in.

Kids, Inc.

Registration for Kids, Inc. fifth-sixth grade girls basketball continues through Sept. 5.

For more information call 256-6011.

Sports and Recreational Softball

The Woodward Sports and Recreation fall softball leagues are underway at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.

Leagues are 12-under, 10-under and 8-under with games played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, typically starting at 6 p.m.

Regular season games will be followed by league tournaments on Oct. 3-5.

Woodward and area teams are involved in the league.

