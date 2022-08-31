Benefit set for Dakota Samarco
A benefit will be held for Woodward High School football player Dakota Samarco on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Corner Lounge in Woodward.
Events start at 5 p.m.
Samarco, a senior, suffered a neck injury in practice earlier this year and is continuing his rehabilitation in Oklahoma City.
All donations will go to the family for expenses.
There will be a 50/50 raffle at the fundraiser along with dart, pool and horseshoe tournaments with a $10 buy in.
Kids, Inc.
Registration for Kids, Inc. fifth-sixth grade girls basketball continues through Sept. 5.
For more information call 256-6011.
Sports and Recreational Softball
The Woodward Sports and Recreation fall softball leagues are underway at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
Leagues are 12-under, 10-under and 8-under with games played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, typically starting at 6 p.m.
Regular season games will be followed by league tournaments on Oct. 3-5.
Woodward and area teams are involved in the league.
