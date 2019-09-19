Piedmont upends Boomers
Piedmont jumped out to an 8-1 lead after two innings and defeated the Boomers 11-1 in District 5A-2 softball action at the WHS field Thursday.
The Wildcats got five runs in the first inning and the Boomers answered with one on hits by Payton Rowley and Makale Floyd.
But that turned out to be all the scoring for the Boomers, who fell to 16-6. Piedmont is 11-2 and solidified its hold on first place in the district. The Wildcats are 7-0 in league games. The Boomers are in second place with a 6-3 league mark and in good position to host a regional in October.
Jordyn Wadley had three of Woodward's six hits.
Lizzy Hall started and took the loss with Allie Don Carlos throwing in relief.
The Boomers will go to Putnam City for a tournament today, facing Midwest City at 11:30 a.m., Putnam City North at 1 p.m. and the Mustang JV at 4 p.m.
The tournament concludes with placement games on Saturday.
Thursday’s scores of interest
Softball
Apache 13-10, Merritt 2-0; Weatherford 2, Cache 1; Hooker 13, Cordell 3; Cordell 14, Hooker 9; Fairview 5, Crescent 4; Ringwood 8, Drummond 0; Ponca City 6, Enid 3; Tuttle 13, Elk City 0; Mooreland 17, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Hinton 17, Watonga 6; Leedey 7, Arnett 1; Bartlesville 7, Western Heights 1; Boise City 12, Tyrone 11; Kellyville 7, Lookeba-Sickles 5
Baseball
Binger-Oney 13, Drummond 5; Vici 7, Duke 3; Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Binger-Oney 0.
Kids, Inc. registration
The registration period for Kids, Inc. third and fourth grade boys and girls basketball will start on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 8.
The child must be present at sign-up and before any child can play a sport at Kids, Inc., a birth certificate must be on file.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
