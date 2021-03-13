Friday's games
Baseball
Perry 9, Woodward 5; Perry 14, Alva 2; Canute 11, Drummond 0; Kiefer 2, Chisholm 1; Weatherford 2, Elgin 1; Enid 10, Sallisaw 0; Owasso 4, Enid 3; Fletcher 14, Arapaho-Butler 9; Vici 23, Geary 0; Vici 19, Southwest Covenant 0
Mooreland 11, Watonga 1; Blair 12, Rush Springs 9; Union City 16, Cement 4; Cheyenne 12, Olustee-Eldorado 4; Cement 8, Corn Bible Academy 6; Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Pioneer 4; Garber 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 10; Garber 5, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0; Shattuck 11, Boise City 0; Seiling 2, Southwest Covenant 1
Softball
Hammon 9, Fletcher 8; Morrison 10, Hennessey 2; Union City 9, Enid 8; Union City 15, Hennessey 5; Blackwell 11, Okarche 10; Lookeba-Sickles 21, Hinton 19
Calumet 12, Beaver 11; Enid JV 13, Calumet 11; Chisholm 12, Waynoka 1; Chisholm 10, Blackwell 0; Fletcher 20, Hammon 13; Hammon 11, Fletcher 9
Girls soccer
Clinton 8, Lawton MacArthur 0
Boys soccer
Clinton 4, Lawton MacArthur 3
Thursday's games
Baseball
Woodward 17, Guymon 7 - Hunter Moseley paced a 17-hit attack with four hits. Moseley and Nash Hunter drove in three runs each and Kade Jones two. Ramirez was the winning pitcher, striking out six.
Arapaho-Butler 9, Rush Springs 1; Binger-Oney 2, Hydro-Eakly 0; Calumet 7, Laverne 2; Seiling 5, Calumet 2; Garber 12, Covington-Douglas 1; Hammon 12, Dover 2; Navajo 11, Hobart 0; Union City 6, Laverne 3; Pioneer 12, Ringwood 3.
Altus 4, Hollis 1; Turpin 9, Boise City 8; Cache 7, Clinton 6; Cordell 11, Carnegie 0; Chisholm 15, Fairview 6; Drummond 11, Shattuck 3; Empire 15, Granite 3; Hennessey 18, Okarche 10; Lomega 23, Okeene 2; Oklahoma Bible 16, Waukomis 5; Shattuck 4, Thomas 1; Thomas 2, Drummond 0
Softball
Arnett 21, Beaver 0; Arnett 11, Vici 10; Binger-Oney 12, Hydro-Eakly 0; Binger-Oney 11, Lookeba-Sickles 2; Cheyenne 4, Blair 3; Burns Flat-Dill City 12-14, Calumet 0-4; Hydro-Eakly 9, Canuke 8; Sentinel 18, Canute 8; Lookeba-Sickles 9, Canute 8; Okeene 18, Cherokee 5; Cherokee 7, Cimarron 0; Hammon 12, Cheyenne 4; Hydro-Eakly 12, Dibble 9; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 16-15, Drummond 3-1; Duke 3, Mooreland 0; Laverne 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 11
Ringwood 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 5; Kremlin-Hillsdale 17, Oklahoma Bible 4; Shattuck 12, Leedey 8; Oklahoma Bible 10, Pioneer 9; Pioneer 13, Oklahoma Bible 0; Chisholm 13, Blackwell 3; Fletcher 4, Granite 3; Vici 20, Beaver 0; Okeene 16, Waukomis 10
Girls soccer
Enid 3, Woodward 1; Bethany 6, Weatherford 1
Boys soccer
Enid 3, Woodward 2; Weatherford 3, Bethany 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.