Tuesday's local, area sports results
Track
Western Conference in Elk City
Team scores
Boys: Cache 151, Kingfisher 109, Weatherford 56, Elk City 53, Blanchard 52, Tuttle 49, Woodward 45, Bethany 44, Newcastle 42, Chickasha 17, Anadarko 11, Elgin 9, Clinton 6.
Girls: Tuttle 144, Weatherford 132, Kingfisher 83, Cache 48, Bethany 42, Elk City 37, Newcastle 35, Blanchard 24, Anadarko 23, Chickasha 22, Elgin 21, Clinton 18, Woodward 18.
Woodward results
Boys
110 hurdles - 3, Danzel Emery, 17.33.
400 - 3, Max Cheap, 54.80.
High jump - 1, Sam Cheap, 6-2 and Max Cheap, 6-2. 4, Taelen Laird, 5-8.
Long jump - 2, Taelen Laird, 20-1. 3, Max Cheap, 19-9.5.
Girls
100 hurdles - 3, Avery Williams, 17.76.
High jump - 5, Emily Beaner, 4-10.
Shot put - 4, Kylee Swindle, 30-10.
Discus - 3, Kylee Swindle, 101-3.
Tuesday's area scores
Baseball
Mooreland 9, Buffalo 0; Cordell 13, Sayre 0; Merritt 12, Fairview 2; Weatherford 17, Woodward 1; Crescent 9, Minco 8
Softball
Hydro-Eakly 18, Burns Flat-Dill City 3; Watonga 16, Burns Flat-Dill City 9; Hydro-Eakly 18-16, Watonga 2-1; Arnett 9, Seiling 6; Elgin 16, Clinton 4; Guthrie 8, Kingfisher 5; Mooreland 26, Vici 25; Oklahoma Bible 14, Pond Creek-Hunter 3
Boys soccer
Cache 4, Elk City 0; Crossings Christian 10, Cordell 1; Enid 1, Ponca City 0; Clinton 4, Chickasha 1; Heritage Hall 2, Kingfisher 1
Girls soccer
Cache 5, Elk City 1; Clinton 5, Chickasha 4 (overtime); Ponca City 2, Enid 1; Heritage Hall 5, Kingfisher 0; Crossings Christian 1, Cordell 0 (overtime)
