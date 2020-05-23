All-State baseball
Several area athletes were selected to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Small West team.
Shattuck was represented by Brendan Girton and John Bay. Leedey’s selections were Ty Goss and Parker Ward. Vici is represented by Kasen Jackson.
Mark Ward of Leedey was selected as one of the All-State coaches.
Bay and Girton were also on the Class A All-Star by Class team along with teammate Kole Crawford.
Ward, Goss and Jackson were on the Class B All-Star by Class team along with Kade Watkins of Vici and Dalton Goff of Leedey.
All-State soccer
Two members of the Woodward girls soccer team were named to the Class 4A West All-State team.
Catelyn Oblander was selected as a midfielder and Kate Pizarro as a defender.
Earlier, Matt Ogden and Daniel Fraire had been announced as selections to the boys team. Ogden is a midfielder and Fraire a forward.
SWOSU Athletic Director leaving
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Todd Thurman, SWOSU Athletic Director since 2008, announced Friday that he will be leaving Weatherford and Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Thurman has accepted a similar position leading the Athletic Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver, an NCAA Division II institution in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The eighth Athletic Director in SWOSU history, Thurman took the reins of the athletic department in 2008 following two seasons as the Bulldog Men’s Basketball coach. Under his tutelage, SWOSU Athletic programs have claimed 16 regular season or tournament championships since the formation of the Great American Conference with six different teams reaching NCAA Division II postseason play. Thurman guided SWOSU as they became a founding member of the Great American Conference.
in 2011 and spearheaded fundraising efforts leading to several facility renovations, including the Pioneer Cellular Event Center, which opened in January 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.