Softball honors
Woodward pitcher Lizzy Hall earlier this week was named to the Large West All-State team.
All-State softball games will be played June 6 at Oklahoma Christian University.
Hall, who also signed with Arkansas Tech this week, was selected as a utility player-pitcher. She pitched and played infield for the Boomers, who have qualified for three consecutive state tournaments, reaching the semifinals in 2017.
Earlier she was named Pitcher of the Year in District 5A-2.
Woodward had three other first-team All-District selections, first baseman Jordyn Wadley, outfielder Payton Rowley and utility selection Makale Floyd (an outfielder and pitcher).
Second team honors went to catcher Justyce Wilson, shortstop-pitcher Madison Gartrell, outfielder Katelyn Oblander and utility players Allie DonCarlos and Emily Nelson.
Madison Davis was an honorable mention selection.
Some area players were selected to the Small West squad.
Vici will be represented by pitcher Olivia Parry and Leedey by outfielder Catelyn Brewster.
Also selected were infielders Kendyll Harris of Hammon and Tatum Winters of Texhoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.