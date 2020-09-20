Area scores for Saturday

Softball

Clinton 5, Altus 3; Texhoma 2, Apache 0; Apache 5, Texhoma 4; Hammon 6, Clinton 5; Kiowa 10, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2; Pioneer 10, Seiling 7; Pittsburg 4, Shattuck 3; Sterling 9, Shattuck 4; Guthrie 13-15, Guymon 8-14; Chisholm 10, Pioneer 0

Friday's games

Altus 5, Cheyenne 1; Okarche 10, Cashion 0; Cheyenne 9, Hollis 7; Sayre 9, Cheyenne 8; Merritt 14-8, Hooker 6-7; Hydro-Eakly 5, Hammon 4; Kingfisher 8, Ringwood 1; Red Oak 7, Shattuck 3; Sterling 3, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2

Baseball

Saturday games

Vici 10, Calumet 1; Calumet 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 3; Vici 5, Hydro-Eakly 3.

Friday's games

Canute 11, Calumet 0; Drummond 9, Binger-Oney 1; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 5, Hammon 4; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 8, Granite 3; Hydro-Eakly 3, Vici 0.

Cross Country

Hennessey Invitational

High school girls 3200M

Woodward results: 10, Melanie Rosales, 14:12.00. 24, Sahira Villegas, 15:17.00. 28. Kendal Wells, 15:31.00. 42, Grace Gore, 16:07.00. 51, Maya Pittman, 17:04.00. 59, Brynn Custar, 17:32.00. 88, Celesta Alvarado, 23:58.00.

Team: Kingfisher 29, OKC Knights 100, Woodward 107, Hennessey 109, Tonkawa 136, Ponca City 142, Oklahoma Bible 149, Alva 162, Putnam City North 201.

High school boys 5K

Woodward results: 5, Carlos Rosales, 18:33.0. 22, Josh Hagemier, 19:39.00. 62, Ed Corona, 22:00. 64, Uriel Quintero, 22:07.00. 93, Robert Nava, 24:19.00.

Team: Ponca City 45, OKC Knights 66, Timberlake 101, Harding Prep 119, Oklahoma Bible 158, Woodward 168, Putnam City North 184, Alva 187, Chisholm 187, Fairview 205.

Junior high girls 1600M

Woodward results: 24, Khloe Clemence, 7:27.00. 67, Aleah Chase, 8:59.00.

Junior high boys 2400 M

Woodward results: 1, Dathan Custar, 8:40.00. 20, Bo Patten, 9:49.00. 58, Christian Gipson, 10:46.00. 62, CJ Brown, 10:53.00. Ruben Salazar, 11:26.00.

Team: Guthrie 64, Oakdale 65, Chisholm 95, Hennessey 103, Ponca City 108, Woodward 147, OKC Knights 160, Timberlake 176, Oklahoma Bible 255.

Week ahead

Monday, Sept. 21

Football

Woodward 9th-JV at Weatherford, 5 p.m.

Softball

Woodward at Arnett vs. Arnett and Shattuck, 4:30 p.m.; Woodward JV at Alva, 5 p.m.; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Laverne, 4:30 p.m.; Crossings Christian at Fairview, 4:30 p.m.; Leedey at Canute, 4:30 p.m.; Waynoka at Mooreland, 4:30 p.m.; Vici at Hammon, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Leedey at Vici, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Football

Woodward 7th and 8th grade at Weatherford, 5 p.m.

Softball

Woodward at Enid, 4:30 p.m.; Woodward JV at Beaver-Forgan, 5 p.m.; Arnett at Cheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Dover at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Softball and baseball

Class A and B District Tournaments.

Friday, Sept. 25

Softball and baseball

Class A and B District Tournaments.

Football

Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.

Pioneer at Laverne, 7 p.m.

Mooreland at Thomas, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Seiling, 7 p.m.

Waurika at Shattuck, 7 p.m.

Waynoka at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Hollis at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Boise City, 7 p.m.

Texhoma at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Hooker, 7 p.m.

Sayre at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Canton at Ringwood, 7 p.m.

