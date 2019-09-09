Area high school and college cross country results from Saturday.
High school
Guthrie Invitational
Girls 5K
Mooreland - Lakin Burrow, 27:03.59; Kynlee Mitchell, 27:04.21; Ashton Rooney, 32:25.83.
Woodward - Alex Fowler, 34:48.01.
Boys 5K
Mooreland sixth in team standings, Woodward 17th
Mooreland - 1, Collen Mclain, 15:31.66; Francisco Ortega, 18:15.08; Ben Brown, 18:35.12; Chandler Crissup, 18:36.31; Jayden Patterson, 20:57.27; Thomas Goff, 21:05.84; Theo Sutton, 23:42.69
Woodward - Carlos Rosales, 19:19.15; Kaleb Key, 21:05.30; Eduardo Tena, 21:13.76; Uriel Quintero, 24:24.27; Ed Corona, 25:57.16. Middle school - Josh Hagemeier, 24:05.13.
Kingfisher Invitational
Boys 5K
Buffalo 11th in team standings, Fairview 13th
Buffalo - Jackson Buss, 19:59.5; AJ Santana, 20;42.1; Erubiel Delgrado, 22:06; Lucas Salamanca, 22:37.6; Clifton Miller, 23:14.8; Mason Yauk, 23:15.7.
Fort Supply - William Pachner, 19:22.7; Ryker Garton, 21:04.4; Jaron Ford, 33:53.8; Wyatt Lehenbauer, 35:01.4.
Fairview - Jaydon Rachel, 20:21.9; Mason Boger, 23:47.6; Kaden Lehr, 23:54.7; Joshua Ogletree, 24:08.7; Cole Williams, 25:19.1; Ezekiel Absulio, 32:50.8.
Girls 3200 meters
Fort Supply finished 10th in team standings
Fort Supply - Lyric Woodson, 14:01.9; Jessica Barton, 14:25.7; Sierra Calvillo, 17:02.8; Kami Kornele, 17:57.7; Grace Murray, 19:13.7.
Buffalo - Luzelva Favela, 14:37.4; Aliah Luna, 16:51.8; Mishelle Rios, 18:03; Koti Inderlied, 20:56.8.
Fairview - Esteli Barrera, 15:24.9; Kelsie Doane, 15:33.8.
Canton - Madison Rauh, 16:22.6; Kiana Whiteman, 18:54.9; Brianna Redhat, 21:04.3.
College
UCO Land Run
Women's 5K
Northwestern was 11th in team standings and Southwestern 13th.
Northwestern - Jasmin Garcia, 20:50.99; Jessalyn Rivet-Tissot, 21:32.66; Camille Lear, 21:45.90; Madison Meyer, 21:49.92; Mariah Malloy, 21:56.95; Briley Yunker, 22:12.04; Zoe Moorman, 22:49.55; Melissa Perez, 25:09.21; Savannah Francis, 27:01.48
Southwestern - Sienna Collins, 21:10.35; Josilyn Schenk, 22:57.27; Makynna Koper, 23:36.22; Bailey Richardson, 23:58.87; Yvette Tavarez, 25:06.27; Bree Chavez, 28:33.60; Mariah Waibel, 29:50.71
Men's 4-Mile
Northwestern was 6th in team standings
Northwestern - Garrison Blanton, 21:01.14; Kory Wilson, 22:50.84; Noble Buckhaults, 22:56.85; Moises Ortega, 23:18.09; Boady Johnson, 23:19.51; Victor Cruz, 23:27.00; Cody Schmidt, 23:36.71; Caleb Pierce, 23:37.65; Chris Kincaid, 24:09.45.
