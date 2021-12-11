ALVA - Top-ranked Laverne pulled away from Balko-Forgan in the fourth quarter to win the Class B state football championship Friday night at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
The Tigers built an 18-0 half-time lead on the way to a 46-12 victory over the Bulls. Laverne, 14-0, handed Balko-Forgan its only two losses of the season.
Balko-Forgan closed to within 24-12 early in the fourth quarter but the Tigers opened it up late with three touchdowns in the final four minutes.
Tiger freshman Felix Teal rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns while Peyton Freeman hit 8 of 15 passes for 129 yards and a score.
Jaden Hall had 191 yards and a touchdown for Balko-Forgan, but the Bulls managed just 31 yards through the air.
Teal's 30-yard run opened the scoring late in the first period.
In the second quarter, Freeman hit Houston Bockelman for a 38-yard touchdown, then Mason Massee returned an interception for a score late in the half.
Teal's 14-yard run made it 24-0 after three quarters.
Balko broke though on a 7-yard pass from Hall to Jordan McGowan, then Hall went 65 yards for what proved to be the Bulls' final points.
In the game's final 3:50, Laverne got scores of 4-yards from Teal. 5-yards from Gabe Lovell and 42-yards from Massee to seal the championship win and undefeated season.
Laverne's defense caused four turnovers, including the pick six by Massee. Peyton Freeman also had an interception.
