WEATHERFORD – Laverne will have the opportunity to defend its Class B state football championship.
The Tigers trailed, 13-1, trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but stormed back to defeat Velma-Alma 52-36 in the semifinals here Friday night.
Felix Teal rushed for 325 yards and five touchdowns to pace the Tigers, who will face Seiling in the championship game. Seiling handed Laverne its only loss, 40-38, early in the season.
Mikey Griffith had a huge night for Velma-Alma, rushing for 158 yards and throwing for 298 more. He staked the Comets to a 14-0 lead with touchdown runs of 6 and 51 yards.
The Tigers were held scoreless until the 4:33 mark of the second quarter when Teal broke loose fore 51 yards. The conversion trimmed the deficit to 14-8. On the next possession, Wyatt Tillery broke free for a 45-yard touchdown and Teal’s conversion made it 16-14.
Griffith hit Langston Walker on a 40-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead for the Comets, but the Tigers scored with 33 seconds left in the half on a 33-yard run by Teal. Tillery got the conversion and Laverne led 24-22 at the half.
A one-yard run by Teal and the conversion stretched the Laverne lead to 32-22 in the third period. After a Velma-Alma score, Tillery went 36 yards for his second touchdown of the game and the conversion stretched the Laverne lead to 40-28
Tillery had 128 yards on 16 carries and caught a pass for 14 yards.
Griffith’s fourth touchdown run pulled the Comets within four points at 40-36 late in the third period.
Laverne, though, put the game away in the fourth as Teal scored on runs of 64 and 25 yards for the 52-36 final.
Laverne finished the game with 475 yards, all but 14 on the ground, on just 47 plays. Velma-Alma had 466 yards in total offense. Each team turned the ball over twice.
