One of the most recognizable basketball players in Woodward’s history has been tabbed to lead the Boomer boys basketball program.
Kala Gaines, an all-stater and former Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma, was announced Monday as the boys coach for the Boomers.
Gaines, who led the Boomers to a pair of state championships as a player and starred on a Final Four team at the University of Texas, served as an assistant on the girls team this past year. She replaces Darius Roper who is leaving after two years as the Boomers head coach.
Gaines is also a member of the Woodward High School Hall of Fame.
“The Woodward Athletic Department is absolutely thrilled to announce and welcome Kala Gaines as our next great Woodward boys head coach,” said Athletic Director David Norton. “As we dug into the backgrounds of candidates, her attributes, acumen and record of success totally aligned with what we were seeking.
“She’s a purposeful and proven leader who prioritizes positive culture, accountability and player development to the student-athlete experience.”
Before coming to her alma mater, Gaines taught and was an assistant coach with the boys team in Mooreland and previously she coached the girls at Sharon-Mutual. She started her coaching career at Liberty Christian Academy as an assistant volleyball and basketball coach.
“Kala is also a bright, energetic and tireless coach who will similarly engage all stakeholders related to the future success of Woodward boys basketball,” Norton said. “Her husband and son complete an all-star tam and are emblematic of the family environment and values we want to carry on within our program.”
