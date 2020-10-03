OKLAHOMA CITY - Bishop McGuinness, ranked in the top five in Class 5A, rolled to a 42-7 halftime lead and defeated the Boomers 55-14 in a District 5A-2 football game Friday.
The Irish improved to 2-0 in district play while the game was the league opener for the Boomers, who dropped to 0-4 on the year.
Woodward scored in the second and third periods. Hunter Nash and Max Cheap had the touchdowns.
McGuinness star Luke Tarman ran for three touchdowns and passed for four more.
In the other 5A-2 game, Piedmont beat Guymon 57-0. In a non-district game, Bixby routed Carl Albert 56-14.
The Boomers will take on Guthrie next Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest at Boomer Stadium.
In District A-1 on Friday, Mooreland evened its district mark at 1-1 with a 34-6 win over Burns Flat-Dill City, Thomas won at Fairview 34-13 and Texhoma stayed unbeaten with a 50-0 decision over Merritt.
In District C-1, Buffalo and Waynoka continued their unbeaten seasons. Buffalo posted its fourth shutout of the season 50-0 over Geary and Waynoka crushed Boise City 52-6. In Class B, Waurika beat Canton 46-0 and Turpin beat Ringwood 52-30.
