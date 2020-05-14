By Clay Horning
CNHI Sports Oklahoma
Surprise.
That was the feeling upon hearing Courtney Paris would be returning to coach Sherri Coale’s staff as an assistant coach.
I’d spoken to Paris recently.
She was back in Norman, laying low, having returned from Europe where she’d played her most recent professional season, self quarantining because she’d just crossed the Atlantic.
I was putting together a series on the all-time Sooner women’s team and of course she headlined the group.
Coaching didn't come up.
Still, what I thought about then, talking to her, and what I think about now, realizing she’s in a position to do something about it, is how badly the program needs the kinds of players who once surrounded her here.
Finding another one like her would be amazing, too, yet that won’t be easy. Paris was a generational talent in the women’s college game.
There have been better pros than she became, yet the number to have dominated the college game the way she dominated it remains zero.
The drop-the-mic line about Paris will always be that, men or women, in the history of the college game, there have been two 700-point, 500-rebound, 100-blocked shot seasons and she has both of them, her freshman and sophomore campaigns at OU.
Yesterday, I came up with as memorable a moment as I could muster from a lifetime covering sports and I came up with the night Kendra Moore came off the bench to beat Baylor in 2006, which happened to be Paris’ freshman year.
Leah Rush was on that team, so was Erin Higgins and Britney Brown. Laura Andrews came off the bench for that team, as did Krista Sanchez and Moore.
Of that group, Rush was the best player, but all were good and all were overachievers, more afraid of losing than making a mistake in the pursuit of not losing, something that hasn’t been the case for Coale’s squads since the program reached its last Sweet 16 in 2013.
Actually, to be fair, that might not be true of Coale’s last two, which have been legitimately scrappy, but a result of transfer turnover and injury, woefully depleted of the kind of talent the program once took for granted.
I see two ways Paris can make a big difference.
She has always been a deep thinker on matters of life and whatnot, not just hoops, and she’s lived lived a professional life she’s become grateful for, even while it never became the post-Sooner career she and everybody else originally imagined.
Think about it and that's just the person to connect with 19-year-old women struggling to adjust to a new college basketball life, the kind of person whose counsel might keep them from leaping into the NCAA’s transfer portal, where so much would-be fine Sooners have made their exit.
Also, OU needs a bulldog recruiter who can convince the kind of talent the Sooners have lacked, really, since Danielle Robinson and Whitney Hand left the program, to come to Norman. Paris could be that recruiter.
That kind of talent, by the way, isn’t just talent. That kind of talent is a mindset willing to step on your throat when you’re already down, that takes losing personally, that doesn’t have to be coached to compete, that will make every mistake at full speed.
Coale must really have a feeling about Paris. She could have hired Amanda Thompson, already on staff as a grad assistant, who overlapped three seasons with Paris at OU, and was the kind of player the Sooners have lacked for some time.
The last time Coale hired a former player to be a full assistant, it was Stacy Hansmeyer and that worked out pretty well. Hansmeyer was on staff for three Final Fours.
Also, do you realize that between Paris and Jackie Stiles, the Sooners might claim the two best collegiate players in the history of the game as assistant coaches? One is the NCAA’s all-time rebounder and the other its No. 3 scorer.
Come to think of it, Coale was a fine NAIA point guard at Oklahoma Christian and her son, Colton, also an assistant, was a pretty good point guard at Norman High.
It’s possible, right now, were Coale and her coaches to take on the team they’re coaching, they might win.
If Paris can help bring in and develop players who would never let that happen, she’ll have done a whale of a job.
