Woodward's 160-pounder Bradley Holloway will face off against Sapulpa's Cayden Willingham in the preliminary round of the Class 5A state wrestling championships Friday at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Arena.
Holloway qualified by placing fourth in the regional at Duncan on Monday. The preliminary session starts at 10 a.m.
The winner of Holloway's match will face Cory Hicks of Durant, the east regional champion in the quarterfinals.
Holloway split four matches in the regional to finish fourth with the key victory over Joseph Thomas of Piedmont in the consolation semifinals. He lost a tough overtime match via tiebreaker to Jackson Jones of Carl Albert for third place.
Here are the Woodward results from the regional.
106 - Julio Gomez received bye, pinned by Tag Ensey of Duncan, bye, pinned Alex Ramos of Shawnee, lost to Hunter Yeakley of El Reno, lost to Cameron Orr, Ardmore. 6th place
145 - Denzal Emery pinned by Blayton Montgomery of Duncan, bye, bye, pinned by Tyson Sheffield of Elgin.
160 - Bradley Holloway received bye, pinned Chris Noble of Lawton MacArthur, lost to Cade Chamblin of Shawnee, dec. Joseph Thomas of Piedmont, lost to Jackson Jones of Carl Albert. Finishes fourth and qualifies for state.
195 - Lexander Mason lost to Christian Garcia of Southeast, def. Greg Osborn of Elgin, pinned Benjamin Stroud of Santa Fe South, pinned by Michael Devereaux of El Reno.
220 - Peyton Carter pinned J. T. Leyva of Altus, pinned by Ryan Sigler of El Reno, pinned Edwin Alvarez of Santa Fe South, pined by Isaac Gifford of Noble.
285 - Zeke Owens pinned by Tango McCauley of John Marshall, bye, pinned by Cordaious Tyner of Ardmore.
