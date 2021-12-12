Guthrie held off a late Woodward rally to win the Compass Athletics Winter Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse on Saturday night.
The Bluejays led by as many as 12 points in the second half and ended up winning 62-57 for their first title in the three-year history of the tournament. Woodward lost in the championship game for the second consecutive year.
On the girls side, 10th-ranked Blanchard overpowered Guthrie 53-29 to win the championship. Woodward's girls placed third with a 66-60 win over Guymon.
The boys title game was a battle from the start. Woodward led 12-11 after one period before the Bluejays took a 30-23 advantage at the break. The margin was still seven points going into the fourth period after Guthrie led by 12 earlier.
In the fourth period, the Boomers closed to within one, 58-57, with a little over a minute left and had two chances to go ahead, but failed to convert. Guthrie then hit four free throws in the final 31 seconds to hold on for the win.
Braydon Morgan led Guthrie with 15 points and Alex Clark scored 14. Morgan and Jaylen Chelf hit the key free throws at the end.
The Boomers were led by Zach Chavez with 19 points. Jesus Cano scored 15 and Sam Cheap 14.
Woodward's girls had their best offensive performance of the season in beating a quick, athletic Guymon squad.
The Boomers held a one-point lead going into the fourth period and stretched it out with a 25-point quarter.
Theessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 24 points and Masey Porter added 16. Faith O'Handley chipped in nine points and Averi Edwards eight. Jiselle Hagemeier scored all five of her points in the decisive fourth quarter.
Guymon got 20 points from Naomi Aragonez and Yeraldy Ruiz scored 14. Tazhia Watson added 12.
The Boomers next go to Dodge City on Tuesday and will host Shattuck on Friday.
Compass Athletics Winter Classic
All-Tournament Girls
Reagan Fox, Blanchard (MVP); Stormy Haynes, Blanchard; Aalilyah Shawnee, Glenpool; Anjewl Murillo, Guthrie; Naomi Aragonez, Guymon; Erin Merkel, Perryton; Thessaly Pfeifer, Woodward. Coach: Jennifer Schneeberger, Blanchard.
All-Tournament Boys
Alex Clark, Guthrie (MVP); Keythen Kellison, Altus; Ross Johnson, Blanchard; Grayden Baker, Glenpool; Jaylen Chelf, Guthrie; Brian Amador, Guymon; Zach Chavez, Woodward. Coach: Sean Morgan, Guthrie.
Scores from Saturday
High school boys
Alva 37, Wynnewood 26
Arapaho-Butler 59, Hammon 45
Anadarko 58, Weatherford 57
Fairview 63, Arnett 49
Riverside 38, Blackwell 35
Boise City 51, Booker, Texas 33
Burlington 66, DCLA 48
Calumet 64, Lomega 49
Canute 70, Cheyenne-Reydon 40
Dover 67, Mid-Moore Christian 50
Oklahoma Bible 44, Crescent 37
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 54, Waukomis 43
Seiling 74, Cherokee 24
Kingfisher 65, Cleveland 32
Navajo 48, Corn Bible Academy 44
Erick 59, Yarbrough 45
Hinton 49, Fort Cobb-Broxton 44
Garber 58, Hooker 42
Goodwell 64, Tyrone 48
Mangum 57, Lookeba-Sickles 54
Merritt 61, Sentinel 50
Sayre 46, Mooreland 44
Okarche 76, Tonkawa 50
Perry 59, Hennessey 40
Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Covington-Douglas 55
Ringwood 53, Timberlake 47
Texhoma 65, Vici 48
Watonga 62, Minco 47
High school girls
South Central, Kan. 29, Alva 19
Arapaho-Butler 47, Sentinel 33
Lomega 80, Arnett 73
Blackwell 49, Perry JV 29
Erick 50, Boise City 16
Okeene 40, Canton 31
Okarche 50, Cashion 47
Cheyenne-Reydon 51, Leedey 39
Kingfisher 47, Cleveland 33
Corn Bible Academy 41, Indiahoma 28
Covington-Douglas 36, South Haven, Kan. 31
Drummond 45, Kremlin-Hillsdale 31
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 48, Mooreland 32
Hooker 48, Garber 38
Tyrone 32, Goodwell 21
Lookeba-Sicklkes 45, Hobart 26
Hydro-Eakly 79, Duke 36
Merritt 46, Canute 40
Mulhall-Orlando 32, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 26
Oklahoma Bible 58, Calumet 41
Pioneer 43, Alva JV 26
Pond Creek-Hunter 53, Glencoe 36
Sayre 42, Waukomis 34
Texhoma 65, Vici 56
Thomas 43, Fort Cobb-Broxton 32
Fairview JV 31, Timberlake 30
Waynoka 48, Mooreland JV 26
Weatherford 42, Anadarko 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.