Guthrie held off a late Woodward rally to win the Compass Athletics Winter Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

The Bluejays led by as many as 12 points in the second half and ended up winning 62-57 for their first title in the three-year history of the tournament. Woodward lost in the championship game for the second consecutive year.

On the girls side, 10th-ranked Blanchard overpowered Guthrie 53-29 to win the championship. Woodward's girls placed third with a 66-60 win over Guymon.

The boys title game was a battle from the start. Woodward led 12-11 after one period before the Bluejays took a 30-23 advantage at the break. The margin was still seven points going into the fourth period after Guthrie led by 12 earlier.

In the fourth period, the Boomers closed to within one, 58-57, with a little over a minute left and had two chances to go ahead, but failed to convert. Guthrie then hit four free throws in the final 31 seconds to hold on for the win.

Braydon Morgan led Guthrie with 15 points and Alex Clark scored 14. Morgan and Jaylen Chelf hit the key free throws at the end.

The Boomers were led by Zach Chavez with 19 points. Jesus Cano scored 15 and Sam Cheap 14.

Woodward's girls had their best offensive performance of the season in beating a quick, athletic Guymon squad.

The Boomers held a one-point lead going into the fourth period and stretched it out with a 25-point quarter.

Theessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 24 points and Masey Porter added 16. Faith O'Handley chipped in nine points and Averi Edwards eight. Jiselle Hagemeier scored all five of her points in the decisive fourth quarter.

Guymon got 20 points from Naomi Aragonez and Yeraldy Ruiz scored 14. Tazhia Watson added 12.

The Boomers next go to Dodge City on Tuesday and will host Shattuck on Friday.

Compass Athletics Winter Classic

All-Tournament Girls

Reagan Fox, Blanchard (MVP); Stormy Haynes, Blanchard; Aalilyah Shawnee, Glenpool; Anjewl Murillo, Guthrie; Naomi Aragonez, Guymon; Erin Merkel, Perryton; Thessaly Pfeifer, Woodward. Coach: Jennifer Schneeberger, Blanchard.

All-Tournament Boys

Alex Clark, Guthrie (MVP); Keythen Kellison, Altus; Ross Johnson, Blanchard; Grayden Baker, Glenpool; Jaylen Chelf, Guthrie; Brian Amador, Guymon; Zach Chavez, Woodward. Coach: Sean Morgan, Guthrie.

Scores from Saturday

High school boys

Alva 37, Wynnewood 26

Arapaho-Butler 59, Hammon 45

Anadarko 58, Weatherford 57

Fairview 63, Arnett 49

Riverside 38, Blackwell 35

Boise City 51, Booker, Texas 33

Burlington 66, DCLA 48

Calumet 64, Lomega 49

Canute 70, Cheyenne-Reydon 40

Dover 67, Mid-Moore Christian 50

Oklahoma Bible 44, Crescent 37

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 54, Waukomis 43

Seiling 74, Cherokee 24

Kingfisher 65, Cleveland 32

Navajo 48, Corn Bible Academy 44

Erick 59, Yarbrough 45

Hinton 49, Fort Cobb-Broxton 44

Garber 58, Hooker 42

Goodwell 64, Tyrone 48

Mangum 57, Lookeba-Sickles 54

Merritt 61, Sentinel 50

Sayre 46, Mooreland 44

Okarche 76, Tonkawa 50

Perry 59, Hennessey 40

Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Covington-Douglas 55

Ringwood 53, Timberlake 47

Texhoma 65, Vici 48

Watonga 62, Minco 47

High school girls

South Central, Kan. 29, Alva 19

Arapaho-Butler 47, Sentinel 33

Lomega 80, Arnett 73

Blackwell 49, Perry JV 29

Erick 50, Boise City 16

Okeene 40, Canton 31

Okarche 50, Cashion 47

Cheyenne-Reydon 51, Leedey 39

Kingfisher 47, Cleveland 33

Corn Bible Academy 41, Indiahoma 28

Covington-Douglas 36, South Haven, Kan. 31

Drummond 45, Kremlin-Hillsdale 31

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 48, Mooreland 32

Hooker 48, Garber 38

Tyrone 32, Goodwell 21

Lookeba-Sicklkes 45, Hobart 26

Hydro-Eakly 79, Duke 36

Merritt 46, Canute 40

Mulhall-Orlando 32, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 26

Oklahoma Bible 58, Calumet 41

Pioneer 43, Alva JV 26

Pond Creek-Hunter 53, Glencoe 36

Sayre 42, Waukomis 34

Texhoma 65, Vici 56

Thomas 43, Fort Cobb-Broxton 32

Fairview JV 31, Timberlake 30

Waynoka 48, Mooreland JV 26

Weatherford 42, Anadarko 31

