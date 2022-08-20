Softball
Leedey Tournament
Leedey 8, Laverne 7; Arapaho-Butler 8, Leedey 0; Laverne 9, Canute 3; Arapaho-Butler 9, Merritt 1; Canute 11, Merritt 4; Shattck 11, Vici 0; Vici 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 3; Shattuck 8, Mooreland 1; Mooreland 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 2
Saturday’s games: 9 a.m., Laverne vs. Cheyenne-Reydon; 10:45 a.m. - Canute vs. Vici; 12:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Mooreland; 2:15 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Arapaho-Butler.
Comanche 9, Woodward 3; Bethany 6, Woodward 5; Anadarko 5, Chisholm 3; Balko 5, Boise City 1; Guymon 11, Balko 1; Tyrone 10, Balko 9; Buffalo 10, Beaver 1; Beaver 8, Guymon JV 7; Cherokee 9, Pond Creek-Hunter 8
Covington-Douglas 4, Kremlin-Hillsdale 3; Woodland 6, Covington-Douglas 1; Pioneer 10, Drummond 7; Elk City 6, Jones 1; Elk City 5, Holdenville 1; Okarche 15, Southest 3; Texhoma 17, Guymon JV 3; Hooker 6, Turpin 0; Hooker 9, Tyrone 0; Waukomis 8, Fairview 0
Alva 9, Ringwood 0; Arnett 5, Hooker 0; Arnett 11, Buffalo 2; Hammon 13, Binger-Oney 5; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 8, Buffalo 7; Guymon JV 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2; Calumet 13, El Reno JV 5; Drummond 14, Waynoka 6; Pioneer 10, Drummond 7; Wister 2, Kremlin-Hillsdale 1; Waynoka 20, Pioneer 8; Guymon 3, Texhoma 2
Baseball
Vici 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Vici 8, Hammon 0; Union City 10-7, Riverside 0-0; Okarche 8, Arapaho-Butler 7; Calumet 8, Drummond 2; Canute 11, Latta 2; Lomega 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supplky 1; Leedey 5, Lookeba-Sickles 3.
