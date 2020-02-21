Friday’s games
Class A Boys
Woodland 65, Canton 56; Glencoe 71, Oilton 61; Okarche 57, Wetumka 28; Red Oak 55, Riverfield Country Day 44; Strother 41, Smithville 39; Thomas 61, Southwest Covenant 46; Canute 54, Central High 25; Seiling 65, Pond Creek-Hunter 44
Class A Girls
Shattuck 57, Beaver 45; Cheyenne 44, Thomas 24; Seiling 40, Coyle 18; Fort Cobb-Broxton 40, Weleetka 27; Glencoe 65, Prue 39; Pond Creek-Hunter 38, Regent Prep 31; Tipton 54, Soper 32; Oklahoma Bible 39, Waukomis 26
Class B Boys
Boise City 43, Goodwell 30; Sasakwa 56, Boswell 47; Butner 65, Macomb 36; Chattanooga 53, Corn Bible 49; Hammon 81, Dover 42; Leflore 60, Pittsburg 47; Sharon-Mutual 71, Timberlake 63 (two overtimes); Balko 55, Kremlin-Hillsdale 45; Felt 75, Arnett 69; Erick 51, Blair 39
Class B Girls
Tyrone 49, Burlington 48; Welch 44, Graham-Dustin 38; Kremlin-Hillsdale 49, Waynoka 44; New Lima 69, Mulhall-Orlando 48; Okeene 64, Wesleyan Christian 41; Erick 47, Grandfield 26; Balko 61, Medford 28
Classes 2A-4A
Girls
Mangum 54, Apache 48; Hennessey 65, Harding Fine Arts 39; Perkins 63, Metro Christian 40; Perry 40, Chandler 38; Yale 59, Pioneer 39; Rush Springs 47, Hinton 42; Walters 38, Cordell 16; Victory Christian 61, Bethany 25; Bishop McGuinness 57, Byng 34; Burns Flat-Dill City 36, Minco 31; Carnegie 58, Snyder 39; Clinton 57, Harrah 49; Hooker 47, Mooreland 30; Merritt 34, Hobart 30; Bishop McGuinness 57, Byng 34; Cache 65, John Marshall 42
Boys
Perry 66, Chandler 36; Kingfisher 78, Elk City 24; Fairview 80, Tonkawa 45; Hennessey 71, Harding Fine Arts 40; Sayre 51, Mooreland 45; Sulphur 38, Elgin 37; Clinton 77, Harrah 58; Cordell 64, Walters 62
