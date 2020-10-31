MIDWEST CITY - Top-ranked Carl Albert continued its dominance of District 5A-2 with a 56-7 win over the Woodward Boomers Friday night.
The Titans built a 35-0 halftime lead before the Boomers scored on their initial possession of the second half. Carl Albert answered immediately, then scored two more touchdowns for the final margin.
The Boomers, 2-6, will host Piedmont next Friday.
In the other 5A-2 game on Friday, Bishop McGuinness dominated Guthrie 41-14. It was Guthrie's first loss of the season.
In area games, Buffalo fell behind 24-8, then scored 34 unanswered points to take the lead and go on to defeat Waynoka 48-32. The Bison wrapped up the District C-1 championship.
Waynoka goes to Tyrone next week to determine second place in the district. Tyrone beat Beaver 52-0 on Friday.
Sharon-Mutual won its third straight game, defeating Geary 44-6.
In Class B, Laverne and Shattuck set up a showdown for the district title next week on the Tigers' Kilmer Field.
Laverne routed Turpin 56-0 and Shattuck buried Canton 53-8 in Friday's games. In the other B-1 game, Balko-Forgan handled Seiling 28-10.
In A-1, the Mooreland Bearcats took an early 6-0 lead over the Hooker Bulldogs, but couldn't hold it as the Bulldogs came back to lead 14-6 at halftime and eventually win 28-8.
Texhoma also kept its district title hopes going with a 47-7 win over Sayre. The Red Devils face district leading Thomas next. Thomas defeated Burns Flat-Dill City 38-14. Fairview picked up a 22-6 win over Merritt.
In another Class C game, top-ranked Timberlake beat Copan 58-0 and in Class B, Okeene shut out Kremlin-Hillsdale 34-0 and Cherokee downed Ringwood 38-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.