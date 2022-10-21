Buffalo 42, Sharon-Mutual 8
A 28-point second period sent the Bison to a victory over the homestanding Trjoans.
Ahead 14-8 after one period, Buffalo began to pull away in the next 12 minutes.
Emilio Ceniceros scored at the 8:14 mark for a 20-8 lead, then CamdenYauk hit Ceniceros for a 36-yard score at 28-8 margin. Ceniceros added two more second quarter touchdowns on runs of 14 and 4 yards to complete the scoring.
Buffalo took a 14-0 lead on touchdowns by Ceniceros and Yauk, but Sharon-Mutual responded with a 29-yard scoring pass from Hunter Dennis to Dakota Walker. A two point conversion made it 14-8.
For the game, Ceniceros had 53 yards on 15 carries and scored four times on the ground. Raul Arredondo led Buffalo with 68 yards on 6 attempts.
Yauk ran for 62 yards and completed 9 of 14 passes for another 129.
Dennis hit 11 of 20 passes for 112 yards to lead Sharon-Mutual.
The Trojans struggled to run the ball as 118 of their 152 total yards came on passing plays.
Buffalo dominated time of possession and rolled up 386 yards in total offense.
Waynoka 72, Medford 26
Top-ranked Waynoka wrapped up the C-1 title and improved to 9-0 overall with a 72-26 win over Medford in a game that ended at halftime.
Waynoka scored 40 points in the first quarter and backed it up with 32 more in the second.
Big plays were everywhere. Teegun Allison completed eight passes with four going for touchdowns.
Jace Dunn had 128 yards on two scores on just six rushing attempts. Landon Seiger added 94 yards on five carries and caught three passes for 94 yards. He had three total touchdowns.
Dunn also caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown
Ethan Gonzalez had a big night for Medford, running for 146 yards on 8 attempts and scoring twice. He also threw a touchdown pass.
