Buffalo improved to 2-0 with an impressive 52-26 road victory over Pond Creek-Hunter in area high school football action Friday.
The Bison, ranked in the top five of most Class C polls, started to open up a lead in the second period and stretched it out in the third.
A powerful running attack fueled the Bison, who had 397 yards on the ground. Pond Creek-Hunter had 360 yards in total offense as well.
Colton Eskew gave Buffalo the early lead with a 12-yard run. Blaise Rogers added the conversion.
Corbin Burnham got the Panthers on the board with a 60-yard touchdown pass to John Theophilus.
Buffalo responded with a one-yard run by Kade Harland. After another Burnham to Theophilus score, the Bison got a seven-yard run from Eskew and Brenden Bowles returned a pass interception 70 yards for a score and a 30-12 halftime lead.
Eskew scored again in the third period on a 21-yard run and a 23-yard run by Rogers made it 46-18.
Buffalo's final score came on Eskew's 54-yard run.
The Bison will host Turpin on Friday.
Shattuck 44, Destiny Christian 24
Shattuck, ranked No. 1 in Class B, led from the start to hand Destiny Christian its first loss.
The Indians, 2-0, rolled up 410 yards in total offense and built a 36-0 lead before Destiny Christian got on the board.
Samuel Long started the scoring for Shattuck with an 8-yard run in the first quarter. In the second period, Jessie Gibson scored on a one-yard run and Long on a 73-yard run for a 20-0 halftime lead.
Touchdowns by Gibson and Caden Laverty put the Indians up 36-0.
Laverty's 54-yard run completed the Shattuck scoring.
The Indians host Cherokee on Friday in a top-five Class B matchup. Cherokee, 2-0, edged Pioneer 22-20 in week two.
Seiling 40, Okeene 12
Seiling evened its record at 1-1 as Bryson Gore scored three touchdowns and Taylin Gilchrist two.
Gore's 60-yard run gave Seiling an 8-6 first quarter lead. The Wildcats used a big second quarter to take command. Gilchrist first went 67 yards for a score, then Gore broke off a 68-yard run. Gilchrist caught a 26 yard pass from Gore to complete the half.
In the third period, Cody Peaster scored on a 20-yard run and Gore on a 36-yard scamper to make it 40-6. Okeene added a late touchdown.
The Wildcats had 353 yards on the ground on just 31 attempts. They added 68 yards through the air. Defensively, Seiling held Okeene to 187 total yards and forced four turnovers.
Seiling hosts Kremlin-Hillsdale next.
Canton 49, Beaver 0
Canton improved to 3-0 with a shutout that ended in the third period due to the mercy rule.
Seth Bromlow scored four touchdowns and Johnny Burton two for the Tigers.
Canton scored three touchdowns with its defense.
Beaver is 0-3.
Alva 14, Fairivew 6
The Goldbugs scored twice in the fourth period to edge the Yellowjackets.
Kaden Slater and Gavin Perez had the touchdowns for Alva.
Fairview's score came on a 12-yard pass from Brenner Fortune to Austin Houk.
In other games of interest, Laverne beat Waurika 42-18, Turpin downed Boise City 58-24 and Balko-Forgan upset Tyrone 56-48.
