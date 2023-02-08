Fans will get an extra chance to see the Boomers at home this season.
The Boomers were selected to host the 4A Area 1 District 7 tournament against Elk City on Friday, Feb. 17.
While at home, the district isn’t a particularly easy one.
Both Elk City teams look competitive and have some quality results this season.
Still, a home district is better than a road district.
Things get quite a bit tougher after that. The district winner will face true road games against Weatherford in the regional opener as Weatherford is the main regional site.
Survivors who make it to the area tournament will travel to Hennessey.
Area 1 appears quite stout in both divisions.
There are only 4 top 20 teams on the girls side but they include No. 3 Bethany and No. 5 Weatherford. Other ranked teams are defending state champion Classen SAS (12th) and No. 20 Community Christian.
Bethany has actually been ranked No. 1 at times this season.
There are also four other teams with winning records, including the Boomers and Elk City.
There are 6 top 20 teams in the boys bracket, No. 3 Weatherford. No. 5 Oklahoma Christian, No. 14 McLoud, Nov. 16 Bethany, No. 18 Blanchard and No. 19 Cushing.
Along with that are several other potentially solid teams.
Nothing will come easy in this area.
*****
Woodward will also be the site of more playoff basketball in February with the Class B Area Tournament Feb. 23-25.
Four teams, two boys and two girls, will go to state out of Area 1 and some quality teams are featured.
The girls side of the ledger features second-ranked Lomega and No. 8 Arnett, both teams with 20-plus wins this season.
There are some potential challengers as well. Leedey sports a 15-9 record and has as much tradition as anyone. Dover is 18-5 and Kremlin-Hillsdale has a solid record.
Out of the Panhandle, Tyrone appears to be the best bet to make a run.
The boys field looks a little more balanced.
Calumet probably comes in as the favorite with just one loss this season, but an undervalued Timberlake is a team to watch. Calumet and Timberlake are likely going to meet in a regional final.
Goodwell has dominated in the Panhandle this year and is 20-2 while Leedey was ranked in the top five a good part of the year. Also watch for Vici, the Indians have a pair of wins over Leedey this season. Lomega is yet another team that can’t be discounted.
There are a few other teams capable of an upset here and there. All told, 12 teams in the area have .500 or better records.
*****
How about Class A?
Well, Area 4 is at Enid and on the girls side, Seiling is considered a prohibitive favorite to earn one of the state tournament slots.
The defending state champions have been ranked No. 1 all year and the only loss was to 6A No. 1 Edmond North. Seiling has pretty much taken care of business against any opponent that stepped on the floor so far. Seven of the wins have been over ranked teams, including four teams ranked in the top five of their class.
Still, there are plenty of other good teams in the area. Thirteen of the 24 girls teams in the area have winning records and are looking to punch a ticket to the State Fairgrounds Arena.
For instance, Garber had 20 wins, Summit Christian has rolled up 18 victories and Oklahoma Bible has won 19 games.
There is more uncertainly on the boys side.
Okay and Seiling are the favorites according to rankings, but there is no shortage of contenders.
In fact, there could be some pretty good tests even in the first round eliminations.
In District 5 at Pond Creek-Hunter, for instance, all three teams have winning records. In District 2, Drumright is 19-2 but faces an elimination game.
Certainly several district finals games could bring a lot of intrigue and a couple of upsets would not surprise anyone.
This is one of the more wide ranging areas you can imagine, stretching from northeast Oklahoma to the edge of the Panhandle.
Curiously, the Panhandle’s two Class A schools were sent to Area 1 in Chickasha along with Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply.
Their district, though is in Texhoma where all six teams (three girls and three boys) have winning records.
That should be an interesting weekend of basketball, especially on Friday when the losing teams are done for the season.
Johnny McMahan is managing editor of the Woodward News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.