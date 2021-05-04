WEATHERFORD - Woodward will open regional baseball action against a familiar opponent on Thursday.
The Boomers, 10-17 and coming off a pair of bi-district wins, will take on district foe Weatherford at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rader Park.
The Eagles won both meetings against the Boomers this year, 7-6 in 10 innings in Woodward and 17-1 in Weatherford.
Woodward advanced to the regional with 12-9 and 20-1 wins at Plainview last week. In game one the Boomers trailed 9-5 going into the seventh inning and scored seven runs for the win. In the second game, the Boomers scored in every inning to win by a run-rule.
Weatherford, 26-11, crushed Classen SAS 20-0 and 19-0 in the bi-district.
Elgin and Marlow play the second regional game at 1:30 p.m. Two more games are scheduled on Thursday, two on Friday and, if needed, one on Saturday.
Elgin won a pair of extra inning games against Mount St. Mary to advance while Marlow reached regionals by beating Seminole twice.
The winner of the double elimination tournament advances to the 4A state tournament.
Area state pairings.
Softball
all games Wednesday, May 5 at Ballfields at Firelake (Shawnee)
Class A
10 a.m. - Arnett vs. Hammon
11:30 a.m. - Caney vs. Whitesboro
1 p.m. - Red Oak vs. Tupelo
2:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Lookeba-Sickles
Semifinals at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
10 a.m. - Bennington vs. Canute
11:30 a.m. - Stuart vs. Binger-Oney
1 p.m. - Sterling vs. Kiowa
2:30 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Rattan
Semifinals at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
