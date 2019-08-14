NOBLE - Woodward improved to 3-0 on the young high school softball season with a doubleheader sweep over the Bears Tuesday.
The Boomers are also 3-0 in district play after the sweep.
In game one, the Boomers broke open a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fifth inning and added three more in the seventh. Payton Rowley's single broke the 2-2 tie.
Jordyn Wadley had four hits to pace the Boomers and Rowley two. Wadley and Makale Floyd each drove in two runs and Rowley one.
Lizzy Hall and Madison Gartrell shared pitching duties, combining on a two-hitter and striking out six.
In the second game, the Boomers used a three-run second inning to take a 4-1 lead and made it stand up for the victory..
Floyd pitched five innings for the Boomers, striking out nine. Hall worked two innings.
The Boomers only had four hits in the game, but made the most of them and took advantage of some walks as well.
Woodward's home opener is today against in its tournament against Clinton or Sayre at 7 p.m. The tournament is played at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
Here are the first round matchups for the 15-team event. Each team is guaranteed three-games.
5:30 p.m. - Clinton vs. Sayre, Watonga vs. Guymon JV, Woodward JV vs. OKC Broncos, Kingfisher vs. Laverne.
7 p.m. - Woodward vs. Clinton or Sayre, Alva vs. Beaver, Seiling vs. Mooreland, Elk City vs. Guymon.
*****
Here are softball scores of interest from Tuesday's games.
Chisholm 16, Alva 1; Hinton 14, Arapaho-Butler 6; Beaver/Forgan 13, Buffalo 3; Kingfisher 13-5, Bethany 8-4; Leedey 7, Binger-Oney 3; Leedey 12, Merritt 1; Binger-Oney 12, Merritt 0; Boise City 17, Hooker 7; Apache 4-13, Texhoma 3-2; Broken Arrow 23, Enid 0; Duke 5, Canute 4; Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Cherokee 0; Sayre 9-12, Cordell 1-0; Pioneer 11, Drummond 2; Piedmont 9, Guthrie 5; Guymon 11-21, Laverne 3-9; Mooreland 7, Hammon 1; Turpin 24, Hooker 16; Ringwood 10-9, Okeene 0-1; Seiling 16-3, Waynoka 0-2; Shattuck 6, Vici 3; Hydro-Eakly 10, Thomas 0.
Tuesday's fall baseball scores of interest
Vici 11, Dover 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 4, Okarche 3; Binger-Oney 8, Hydro-Eakly 2.
