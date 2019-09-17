The Boomers moved to 15-5 on the year and stretched their winning streak to five games with an 7-0 District 5A-2 softball win over Del City at the high school field Monday.
Lizzy Hall scattered five hits over seven innings and struck out 10 to get the pitching win.
The Boomers broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the third inning, added three in the fifth and a final run in the sixth inning.
For the game, the Boomers had 10 hits.
Jordyn Wadley had a double, triple and drove in a pair of runs to pace the offense. Makale Floyd also had a two-run single in the key fifth inning.
Justice Wilson had a double and Payton Rowley and Madison Gartrell two hits each.
Del City didn’t threaten until loading the bases with two outs in the sixth before a fly ball ended the inning.
Woodward hosts Guymon today in a 5 p.m. district contest.
Area roundup
Softball scores
Arnett 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Binger-Oney 2, Leedey 1; Burns Flat-Dill City 8, Cheyenne 2; Vici 4, Canute 3; Carl Albert 11, Piedmont 10; Clinton 5, Elk City 3; Merritt 14-13, Cordell 6-0; Covington-Douglas 11, Cimarron 4; Pioneer 12, Dover 0; Duke 7, Mangum 6; Fairview 10, Waukomis 2; Laverne 14, Hooker 2; Newcastle 10, Kingfisher 6; Mooreland 10, Seiling 0; Union City 12, Okarche 9; Ringwood 16, Timberlake 7.
Baseball scores
Amber-Pocassett 4, Leedey 2; Duke 12, Big Pasture 0; Hydro-Eakly 11, Binger-Oney 3; Calumet 4, Santa Fe South 3; Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Canute 4; Vici 12, Drummond 1; Leedey 5, Sterling 0.
