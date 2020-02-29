Woodward High School opens its baseball season on Monday with a District 4A-4 game at Clinton, then will host the Tornadoes on Tuesday to complete the home and home.
That will start a busy first week for the Boomers who host Guymon on Thursday and travel to Class 6A Enid on Saturday.
District 4A-4 includes Anadarko, Bethany, Bishop McGuinness, Elk City, Harding Charter Prep and Weatherford in addition to the Boomers and Clinton.
Boomer schedule
March 2 - at Clinton, 5 p.m.
March 3 - Clinton, 5 p.m.
March 5 - Guymon, 5 p.m.
March 7 - at Enid, noon
March 9 - Harding Prep
March 10 - Harding Prep
March 12 - Alva, 5 p.m.
March 14 - at Guymon, 2 p.m.
March 16 - at Shamrock, Texas, 5 p.m.
March 19-20 - Union City Festival
March 21 - Vici, 2 p.m.
March 23 - Elk City, 5 p.m.
March 24 - at Elk City, 5 p.m.
March 28 - at Alva, 1 p.m.
March 31 - at Bethany (2)
April 3 - Liberal, Kan., 4:30 p.m.
April 6 - at Anadarko (2), 5 p.m.
April 9-11 - Bill Tipton Tournament (@ Carl Albert, Shawnee, Noble)
April 14 - at Bishop McGuinness (2), 4:30 p.m.
April 17 - Enid, 5:30 p.m.
April 20 - Weatherford, 5 p.m.
April 21 - at Weatherford, 4:30 p.m.
April 23 - at Llberal, Kan., 4:30 p.m.
