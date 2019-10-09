The Boomers are one win away from a third consecutive appearance in the Class 5A state softball tournament.
After surviving a 3-2 scare in the opener against Altus on Wednesday, the Boomers beat Lawton MacArthur 7-2 in the evening to reach today’s championship game.
Lawton MacArthur will play Altus in a noon elimination contest with the winner facing Woodward at 2 p.m. If a second championship game is needed it will be played at 4 p.m.
The Boomers led all the way against MacArthur, scoring thee runs in the first inning and keeping control of the contest.
Payton Rowley and Madison Gartrell opened the game with singles and Jordyn Wadley’s sacrifice fly scored Rowley. Makale Floyd followed with a two-run homer.
The Boomers added a run in the second inning with two hits plus an error, then got two more in the third for a 6-0 lead.
MacArthur got on the board with a run in the sixth and the Boomers answered in the bottom half on an RBI single by Allie Don Carlos.
A seventh inning MacArthur run completed the scoring.
Lizzy Hall handled pitching duties and recorded 10 strikeouts.
The first game of the day was a near upset as Altus took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning.
The Boomers rallied as Don Carlos led off with a double and scored on Emily Nelson’s grounder. Nelson was safe on a throwing error. Rowley and Gartrell followed with RBI doubles to put the Boomers up 3-2.
Gartrell, the third Boomer pitcher used in the game, retired the side in order in the seventh to finish off the comeback.
In the other games on Wednesday, Lawton MacArthur defeated Del City 6-3 and Altus edged Del City 6-5 in eight innings.
